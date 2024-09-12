Apple TV+'s sweeping historical drama Pachinko has gripped audiences with its stirring depiction of a family's attempts to survive through discrimination and tragedies across generations as Korean immigrants living in Japan. Season 2 sees no shortage of new challenges as the family matriarch Sunja navigates the treacherous World War II landscape in Osaka while, in 1989, her grandson Solomon Baek (Jin Ha) has to start anew with his business ventures. However, Episode 4 takes a moment for an older Sunja (Youn Yuh-Jung) to slow down and spend some quality family time with Solomon and his co-worker and close friend Naomi (Anna Sawai). Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek ahead of the episode showing Noami and Sunja preparing dinner and having a heart-to-heart.

The footage opens with the pair chopping vegetables as Sunja remarks on the difference between cooking for others and cooking for family. Although Naomi nervously nods along, the conversation clears the air and shows once again how family-oriented the matriarch is. Naomi turns the conversation over to Solomon and how his answer that axed the Shiffley's land deal ultimately drew her to him because of his bravery. Before Sunja can muster a response, Solomon walks in to join them for dinner, sparking a slightly awkward, yet silly moment as his grandmother defends Naomi's cooking skills. When they all sit down together to eat, it's clear that the two women hit it off, making for one big happy family dinner together.

Part of "Chapter Twelve" will revolve around Solomon introducing Sunja to Naomi and everything that happens around that. It's also likely to pick up with Solomon continuing his push to bring down Abe-san (Yoshio Maki), now convincing Tom (Jimmi Simpson) to join forces with him in Episode 3. However, darkness still looms over the family as a new relationship will be threatened by yet another tragedy. The younger Sunja (Kim Min-ha) must continue to fight for her family's survival in a war-affected Japan in 1945, but it will require more sacrifice and hardship to carry on.

'Pachinko' Season 2 Continues the Series's Success on Apple TV+

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After a critically acclaimed first season adapting Min Jin Lee's New York Times bestseller of the same name, Pachinko has only earned more praise in Season 2 under the stewardship of creator and showrunner Soo Hugh. The latest run has a Certified Fresh 100% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes with Collider's Chase Hutchinson giving it a 9/10, saying "Pachinko is an experience that is painful, joyous, melancholy, and moving, a masterful tapestry with the power to endure over lifetimes." It's a series that has thus far been unafraid to explore oft-forgotten atrocities of history in the context of its four-generation family and with four episodes remaining past Episode 4, there is much left to sort through with Sunja and Solomon. Lee Min-ho, Soji Aral, Jung Eun-chae, and Kim Sung-kyu round out the stellar cast for Season 2.

Pachinko Season 2, Episode 4 premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday, September 13. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.