Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Pachinko Season 2 Episode 6.

Apple TV+'s Pachinko has always depicted the downsides of living in a patriarchy. Whether it's Sunja (Minha Kim) doing her best to meet society's standards or Solomon (Jin Ha) trying to exist in the world of finance, the characters are all trapped within a system that doesn't always favor them. Even Sunja and her family struggling to survive World War II is a representation of a worldwide conflict created by men. In Season 2 Episode 6, pretty much every male character is falling prey to toxic masculinity, succumbing to manipulating those around them and sometimes resorting to violence in order to get their way. This might be human nature, but the most tragic part is that the female characters, Sunja and Naomi (Anna Sawai) in particular, are the ones who will pay the price for the men's bad behavior.

The Opening Scene of 'Pachinko' Season 2 Episode 6 Switches Between Timelines

The first scene in the episode features the 1989 Sunja (Youn Yuh-jung) on a date with Kato (Jun Kunimura). The two are out to eat at a Mexican restaurant, and there's nothing cuter than Sunja trying a margarita for the first time or learning what salsa is. It is revealed that the two seniors have gotten together several times since she reached out to Kato in Episode 4. Then the action switches to 1950 (the shifts back and forth in time are not as seamless here as they have been in other episodes). In the earlier timeline, Sunja is working hard, selling noodles in the marketplace (which is a far cry from her future self, who gets to relax while enjoying a nice meal). They are all waiting to hear if Noa (Kim Kang-hoon) has gotten into Waseda University, and it's clear that the family is overwhelmed with worry about the possibility that he has not passed his entrance exam.

In 1950, Mr. Kim (Kim Sungkyu) attends a rally. Korean organizers are protesting that their rights are being taken away in Japan. Their schools are being closed down, and all Koreans are forced to sign a public registry, which only furthers their isolation from the Japanese citizens they're living among. They argue that Koreans "are in a fight for our very existence," and that even though the war is over, the fight for their freedom rages on. Mr. Kim doesn't follow along with the crowd's boisterous energy. Instead, he has a rather concerned look on his face. The troubled Mr. Kim has obviously lost whatever hope he had back when they were living in the countryside during the war.

Later in the episode, multiple scenes show Mr. Kim losing himself while carrying out Hansu's orders. He beats one of Hansu's workers (which is reminiscent of Hansu's own actions), and carries out whatever intimidation tactics Hansu (Lee Min-ho) requires. Hansu questions one worker who claims there are rumors that Hansu and his family are pulling out of dealings in the black market. Mr. Kim holds the man in a chokehold until he confesses that someone named Yoshii Isamu is proposing to take over the black market himself, setting up an intriguing battle for Hansu in the future. Hansu knows that Mr. Kim is desperate to leave his employment, and he says, "You won't just be my fists for much longer," but these violent actions seem to go against Mr. Kim's gentle nature. How much longer will he be able to live this life? He is still cohabitating with Kyunghee (Jung Eun-chae), who he's pining away for, while her husband, Yoseb (Han Joon-Woo), is quietly observing all of the stolen, loving glances between the two. There is so much tension existing in Mr. Kim's life, and it's only a matter of time before the dam bursts.

Solomon's Fight Just Got a Lot More Complicated in 'Pachinko' Season 2 Episode 6

The stage has been set for Solomon to finally take down Abe-san, and start up his new business venture of a golf club on that plot of land. But Solomon's world quickly gets turned upside down. He receives a visit from a work associate who tells him that Solomon's proposed business partner, Yoshii-san, has a message for him. He hands him pictures of Naomi, looking super close with another man. Solomon tries to brush it off as an old boyfriend of Naomi's, but the man insists the pictures were taken only a few days ago. He also warns Solomon that Yoshii-san is fully prepared to use whatever methods he needs to in order to get the business deal pushed through, claiming that fighting for what you want is just "called human nature." He also says that if Yoshii-san has any doubts about Solomon, he'll cut him loose, adding threateningly that if Yoshii-san feels compromised in any way, "he'll do much worse." Yoshii-san wants the golf club, and now, Solomon must figure out a way to make that happen no matter what.

Solomon ends up tailing Naomi and discovers that she's at dinner with the man in the pictures. They look pretty cozy, and Solomon understands that Naomi is likely cheating on him. Naomi sees Solomon there, but turns away from his gaze. She shows up at his apartment later and explains that the man is someone that she's known since she was young. Their parents have always just assumed the two would get married. She knows that she should have told Solomon, but Naomi still feels trapped by her parents' expectations. He tries to salvage their relationship by asking, "Can you promise me you'll never look away again?" And she answers disappointingly, "I want to try." Solomon knows this weak declaration means that things won't work out between them, admitting that maybe in another world, they could have found happiness.

Before he lets Naomi go, he has one final request for her. He asks her to call in Abe-san's loan, telling Naomi that he needs to complete his project and cement his success. He says, in a statement that could sum up his whole personality, "I need everyone to know that I'm here." But Naomi knows that taking this step will only earn her a bad reputation and harm her own career immensely. In a final, crushing blow to whatever intimacy they once shared, Solomon avers, "Then I'll find a way, you know I will." And Naomi answers back with the force of a woman scorned, "And I will have no choice but to stop you."

'Pachinko's Men Are Having No Problem Turning on the Women in Season 2 Episode 6

We haven't seen adult Mozasu (Soji Arai) in a few episodes, but he's not exactly the hero in Episode 6. Mozasu is still drowning in debt from opening his pachinko parlor, but instead of focusing on that, he turns his attention to what his mother is up to. When Sunja tries telling him about her exciting outing at the Mexican restaurant, he questions who she's spending time with. She gets a little defensive, having to explain herself to her son, and says, "He's a friend I feed the birds with. You wouldn't understand." We see Sunja in a later scene buying a new wallet for Kato after noticing his shabby one when he took it out to pay at the restaurant. Mozasu finds the gift Sunja has wrapped, with a note. He then gets on the phone and calls up a private investigator to look into who Kato really is. It is a heartbreaking moment when it becomes clear that Sunja's current happiness might once again be snuffed out by a man (this time, by her own son).

Solomon also receives a phone call from Tom Andrews (Jimmi Simpson), who confirms that Naomi is not going to be backing down. Solomon states, "We have to get rid of her then." He tells Tom that the plan will be to basically frame Naomi for financial impropriety for the business deal she's currently orchestrating with Yotsuba Finance. This makes it startlingly clear that Solomon is now willing to do anything to get what he wants, including ruining Naomi's career. He knows how hard she's worked to climb up the ladder, but he doesn't even care about kicking her back down it.

Sunja Schemes for Noa's Future in 'Pachinko' Season 2 Episode 6

In 1950, it is finally revealed that Noa has indeed gotten into Waseda University. The family is incredibly excited about Noa's bright future until Noa starts reading a pamphlet about his schooling. He realizes that there are additional fees of 2,400 yen (on top of the regular room and board and tuition). Sunja tries to reassure Noa that they'll find the money somehow (without asking Hansu for it). So, she stays up late making candies to sell at her shop, determined to make extra money. She will have to put her dreams of opening her own restaurant to the side (at least until after Noa is done with school). No matter what, she will not ask Hansu for financial help.

Hansu has his own family drama to deal with. He meets with his father-in-law, who tells Hansu that he's already arranged for Hansu's daughter to marry. Although Hansu is reluctant to agree, his father-in-law explains that he has never brought up Hansu's secret son or his "hidden life." He states firmly, "I have never touched that family. Do not make me consider otherwise." It is a clear threat that Hansu needs to stay in his place and follow what has already been set in motion. The scene serves as a reminder that there is always someone higher up on the food chain. Even though Hansu seems like he holds a lot of power over others, there is still one area where he has to be subservient.

After thinking about what the financial impact would be on his family for his schooling, Noa decides not to go away to Waseda University. He tells Sunja that he doesn't want to attend school at the expense of her dreams. She pushes away his doubts, saying the restaurant idea is a "fool's gamble." Noa is still sticking to his role as the eldest son, saying that it is his duty to take care of everyone. But Sunja reminds him that a better future would be a gift for the whole family. Noa won't budge, so she swallows her pride and asks Hansu for help convincing Noa to go to school. Hansu tells Sunja that it's simply not an option for Noa not to go. He tells her to "pry his eyes open. Make him see what the world really looks like." And in the spirit of all the threats happening in this episode, he says, "If you can't convince him, I will." Sunja doesn't really want Hansu around Noa, so she makes one last effort to change his mind.

Sunja takes Noa to eat tofu at the shop where his crush works. Sunja opens up to Noa, saying that she never thought she would stay in Japan this long, and that she came here because Isak asked her to. She explains that she didn't really understand the way the world worked or about Isak's faith, until he talked to her about the idea of heaven. She says that when she thinks of heaven, she pictures her home in Korea, not where they're currently living in Japan. She reminds Noa that they have had a lot of painful experiences there, saying "If you stay here...the memories will burn in your soul." Then, she admits that she made a promise to Isak, that no matter what, she would help Noa and Mozasu thrive, and she wants to keep that promise.

The girl at the shop boasts about Noa leaving them to attend university, and Noa tells the girl, "When I'm there, I know I'll miss this." It seems like Sunja's speech has worked at last, creating a heartwarming moment where Sunja feels like she has actually done something to help Noa (and to carve out a path for his future). It is a symbol of her empathy, that she is able to win Noa over to her side, without threats or anger or violence. She simply speaks from the heart and is able to achieve her goal. As damaging as the patriarchy has been to Sunja, she is still determined to lead her life with grace and love (proving that human nature can also include acts of compassion). Episode 6 sets up plenty of opportunities for showdowns in the future (Mozasu vs. Older Sunja, Naomi vs. Solomon, Mr. Kim vs. the world), but it's not likely that the discrimination and violence present in the patriarchy will dissipate anytime soon for these characters.

New episodes of Pachinko Season 2 are available to stream every Friday on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Pachinko 9 10 Pachinko Season 2 Episode 6 illustrates the harm of living in a patriarchal society. Pros This episode sets up plenty of drama for the rest of the season.

The entire cast is featured, bringing all of the timelines to life.

Both versions of Sunja bring grace and empathy to the screen. Cons Some of the shifts between timelines are more abrupt than in previous episodes.

