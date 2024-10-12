Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Season 2 finale of Pachinko.

The Big Picture Showrunner Soo Hugh and actors Lee Minho, Jin Ha, and Minha Kim discuss the ending of Season 2 of 'Pachinko,' going over major moments like Noa's departure.

Jin Ha comments on Solomon's betrayal of Naomi and how that affects him and what could have changed for these two.

Soo Hugh breaks down the final shot of Season 2 while Lee Minho and Minha Kim discuss Hansu and Sunja grappling with the fallout of losing Noa.

All season, Pachinko has been building up to that momentous Season 2 finale. Solomon (Jin Ha) finally finds success in the business world, but he has to sell parts of his soul to do it by betraying Naomi (Anna Sawai) and effectively getting her fired from Shiffley's. Despite his success, looming in the distance (for those who remember 90s history) is the coming economic crash in Japan that will hit in just one year. We see inklings of this in the finale after Solomon has sacrificed everything; what will the future hold when everything he's worked so hard for comes crashing down?

Back in the past with Sunja (Minha Kim), a young Mozasu (Mansaku Takada) drops out of school to work in a pachinko parlor while his older brother Noa (Tae Ju Kang) flourishes at university. However, everything comes to a screeching halt when a disastrous evening with his girlfriend and Hansu (Lee Minho) finally leads him to learn that Hansu is his biological father. Devastated and rocked by this revelation — having defined so much of his life by his relationship with his father, Isak — this knowledge sends Noa reeling, and he runs away from everything. We haven't known what exactly happened to Noa all this time. By 1989, no one has mentioned Noa at all, and it doesn't even seem like Solomon knows he has an uncle.

The finale finally gives us an answer to where Noa went. Running away from home and school, he changes his name, sheds his Korean identity, and ends up working at a pachinko parlor, where he passes as Japanese. We spoke with the cast of Pachinko and broke down some of these big story arcs in the finale. We spoke with Jin Ha about Solomon's biggest betrayal of the season with Naomi and where his character's mind was during that scene. Then, we also spoke with showrunner Soo Hugh and actors Lee Minho and Minha Kim about that final Noa reveal.

Solomon's Conscious Decision To Betray Naomi Happens in One Singular Moment

"They genuinely fell in love, they genuinely care for each other."

It was difficult to watch Solomon and Naomi's relationship slowly blossom and wilt quickly within this season. However, it highlights some of the key differences between the two characters and how Korean and Japanese tensions still remain, even generations after the occupation. Speaking with Jin Ha and Soo Hugh about the moment when Naomi is fired, Ha spoke about Solomon's hand in Naomi's firing. When asked if Ha thought that Solomon knew what would happen to Naomi based on the choices he made, Ha answered:

"Soo [Hugh] might have a different idea, but I don’t think so. I think when he says in their breakup in Episode 6, 'I didn’t mean for you to get involved in this,' I chose to believe that he meant that. Because also, for me, that’s the rub. They genuinely fell in love, they genuinely care for each other. I mean, that scene where he comes home at night and she’s already passed out on the chair, it’s so short and so light on paper, but I love that moment because it assumes so much trust and comfort with each other, and safety. I think that’s real. It makes it all the more heartbreaking that they find circumstantially they maybe can’t stay together, not even because they’re not compatible in that way. So, in that way, I don’t think so, but to your point, it is 100% a conscious decision later on, after that conversation, when he remembers the conversation they had at dinner with Sunja, with his grandmother, and understanding that this will certainly ruin, if not get her fired, certainly put a really bad blemish on her career, and not at the fault of her own at all. But that’s the choice he makes."

This moment also comes from the scene in Episode 6, where Solomon sees Naomi at dinner with another man. When Naomi sees him, she turns away from him and ignores him. When confronted about this, Solomon asks her, "Can you promise me you'll never look away again?" But Naomi can't say anything except, "I want to try." Hugh followed up with a question of her own for Ha, asking him if Naomi had answered differently, would Solomon have made a different decision? To that, Ha replied:

"No. I think if she had said, when I asked her, 'Can you promise me to never look away again like you did in the restaurant,' if she said, 'I will never look away again,' then I think they maybe would have tried to make it work. But it seems that her honesty, and that, like, 'I am a woman in Japanese society of this time,' even her having this full-time job at the bank is out of the ordinary for that time. It’s a heartbreaking moment. It doesn’t weigh on him any less. Even that moment when she’s sleeping on the bed, I’m so glad they left some time there of just him looking at her because, at least in my mind, I was thinking, 'That’s him deciding. That’s him contemplating.' Because he’s coming from his meeting with Yoshii and Tom Andrews. That was exactly the tension point."

It's after this moment that everything changes for Solomon. After burning his bridges with Naomi and going all in with the dubious Mamoru Yoshi (Louis Ozawa), the future does not look bright for Solomon. And where will Naomi land after this? Is this the last we've seen of her, or will she get her revenge?

'Pachinko' Showrunner Breaks Down That Final Season 2 Shot

"I knew that was the last shot."

The biggest twist of Season 2 is undoubtedly where Noa ends up. We have no idea where he is by the time we're with Solomon in 1989, but now the points finally show signs of connection. We still don't know where Noa is by the time 1989 rolls around. In fact, we still don't know if he's alive or if he has ever reconciled with his family. But his working at a pachinko parlor just like his brother and at an establishment that means so much to his family in the future makes the scene a full circle moment. Showrunner Soo Hugh spoke about that final scene and how they had this planned from the beginning, saying:

"It’s interesting, that final tracking shot that goes up to the Pachinko sign and flickers off, I knew that was the last shot of Season 2. That was very clear. Originally, the idea was that the whole Noa ending was gonna play in a much longer short film. It was originally scripted so that you saw much more of a story in Nagano. I think because we always just run against time in this show, and we have so many stories to tell in Season 2, especially, it got truncated to sort of the bare bones of him arriving and getting a job in Pachinko Parlor. But I wanted it to feel like very much a short film of the day in the life of Noa Beck, the new Noa Beck who’s erased himself."

It's still unclear if Pachinko will get renewed for another season. However, Hugh mentioned that they originally pitched a three-season storyline, so if the story is as on track as we're led to believe, we're reaching our final arc of the story after this season.

How Will Hansu and Sunja Recover From Losing Noa in the 'Pachinko' Season 2 Finale?

Of course, at the heart of the show is Sunja, both her older version, played by Youn Yuh-jung, and her younger version, played by Minha Kim. Sunja has gone through it this season. From becoming the main breadwinner for her entire family, getting arrested, watching her husband die, escaping American attacks on Japan, to losing her son, her life hasn't been easy at all. Throughout the season, there's been a push and pull between Hansu and Sunja, who are connected through their son, Noa, but also their lingering feelings for each other. What will happen now that their connection, Noa, is gone and their relationship was the impetus for this severing?

When Noa learns the truth about Hansu, Hansu is eager to shed the façade and embrace Noa as the son he has always doted on — notably over his multiple daughters who we never see — but Noa is disgusted and horrified by this knowledge. Having seen how violent and controlling Hansu can be, learning that this man is his biological father is foundation-shattering. Lee Minha spoke about the final episode and how Noa's departure will impact the typically stoic Hansu, saying:

"I think that, in the end, Hansu is a character who is always looking forward in order to achieve more and to get more. However, all this behavior is because he wants to protect and gain the most precious things in his life. But I think at the end, I think as he loses Sunja and Noa, who are the most precious to his life, I think he will be scared. Also, I think this will shake the value system that he had believed in so far from its root, so I think he will feel empty about that."

On the flip side, Sunja needs no shouting confrontation to realize something is wrong when Noa comes to see her one last time before he disappears. Weeks later, when she finds Hansu, the two of them are sick with worry over what their secrets have wrought. Minha Kim spoke about Sunja's mindset and where she is by the end of the season after she loses Noa, saying:

"At the end of Episode 8, you can see Sunja is lying down and closing her eyes. Finally, she realized that she’s exhausted. That’s the only moment that she felt tired, after she lost Noa. It means that Noa kept her alive for all these years. I guess that was a moment where she lost her hope. After she moved to Osaka she tried not to lose her hope, but after Noa’s gone, she just lost all the light and all the joy and all the feelings. Nevertheless, she is very strong, so she’ll find a way to stand up again and try to solve the problems and try to be strong enough and try to be a life for Noa. I’m sure she’ll figure that out. But in the meantime, before that, I think it’s just a loss of light."

All of Pachinko Season 2 is now available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

