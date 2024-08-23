Apple TV+ has been the go-to streamer for high-quality drama in recent months. From the brilliant Dark Matter to the indulgent Lady in the Lake, many have praised the streamer's consistent output. However, it is hard for many such shows to exceed the enormously high bar set in March 2022 by Pachinko, based on the novel by Min Jin Lee. Beloved by fans and receiving impressive ratings for a story many may have not previously heard of, the first season went on to receive 11 international awards, including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and a Gotham Independent Film Award. Not necessarily based on a true story with regard to characters, the series was dedicated to recreating hard-hitting moments in history, based on the struggles of Zainichi Koreans in Japan.

This led to a quick renewal just a month after its debut, although fans have subsequently had to wait over two years to get a taste of a sophomore outing. Alas, the time is now upon us to dive back into the cross-generational, timeline-jumping world of Pachinko. With the promise that Season 2 will be just as emotionally gripping as the last, excitement is understandably high. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at where and when you can watch Pachinko Season 2.

When is 'Pachinko' Season 2 Coming Out?

Pachinko Season 2 will officially debut on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Pachinko' Season 2?

Just like Season 1, Pachinko's second outing will be available exclusively on Apple TV+, joining the many other exciting new additions to the streamer this August. Right now, you can stream all episodes of the first season on the platform.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for Pachinko, prices start at $9.99 per month, with the MLS plan, which includes live matches from the soccer league, costing another $13 per month. For new subscribers, a free 7-day trial is available, which should be ample time to dive into the historical drama and visual beauty of Pachinko.

Can You Watch 'Pachinko' Season 2 Without Apple TV+?

Sadly, if you want to watch Pachinko as soon as its second season debuts, you will have to catch it on Apple TV+. Alternatively, if you are a fan of physical media and indeed of waiting, Pachinko's first season did receive the DVD and Blu-ray treatment sometime after its release, so the same can be expected for Season 2.

Watch the 'Pachinko' Season 2 Trailer

On July 22, the official Pachinko Season 2 trailer was released, and you can watch it above. Powerful, heart-grabbing drama awaits viewers as Pachinko returns to its winding cross-generational tale of love and survival. The trailer, supported by a moving cover of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” by global superstar and BLACKPINK member Rosé, takes audiences on a teasing journey through what to expect from Season 2, as the emotionally dense gravity of the first outing looks to be turned up a notch. The aforementioned cover is confirmed to feature in the upcoming Season 2 finale, which can only mean some sort of tragic or at least emotionally stirring event will be playing out.

Boasting an impressive ensemble cast, including the likes of Lee Minho, Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han, and Sungkyu Kim, Season 2 will pick where the first left off, ebbing and flowing between the two timelines: 1945 Osaka, where Sunja and her family face the horrors of World War II, and 1989 Tokyo, where Solomon looks to rebuild a life. For those in need of a recap of Season 1, Apple TV posted exactly that to their YouTube channel on August 17, 2024.

Expectations for the second outing are understandably high following the rich, life-changing journey in Season 1. For some, the bar can surely not be exceeded, although early critical response suggests that the series has somehow managed to capture the genius of its first try. Collider's Chase Hutchinson was fueled by nothing but praise in his review of the season, suggesting that the power of the original novel was harnessed and adapted into an on-screen season that does justice to the masterwork of its source material. Hutchinson said:

"The series is a living, breathing embodiment of the tragic line from the book — “History has failed us, but no matter” — that expresses how deep historical pain can run, even while never losing sight of the people living through it. Whether in past scenes, with Sunja finding joy where she can and love with those she cares about, or the future moments with her older version reflecting on all she has been through, the series is so finely tuned that it proves quietly flooring the more it comes together. Pachinko is an experience that is painful, joyous, melancholy, and moving, a masterful tapestry with the power to endure over lifetimes."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Pachinko' Season 2?

Although exact details regarding the plot of each episode have not been announced, there is still plenty of enticing information that has been confirmed, leading to a Pachinko Season 2 episode schedule that reads as follows: