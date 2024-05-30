The Big Picture Pachinko Season 2 premieres on August 23, 2024, with weekly episodes until October 11.

The captivating drama, based on Min Jin Lee's novel, spans four generations and boasts a talented ensemble.

Apple TV+ also gave fans a sneak peek at the opening credits for the new season.

Get ready, Pachinko fans, because the critically acclaimed drama series is set to make its triumphant return, with Apple TV+ officially announcing that the second season of Pachinko will premiere globally on Friday, August 23, 2024, and fans can look forward to one new episode every Friday, culminating in an epic season finale on October 11.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko weaves a sweeping and deeply moving narrative of love and survival that spans four generations, and the first season captivated audiences and critics alike, garnering eleven international awards, including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics Choice Award, and a Gotham Independent Film Award.

Season two will take fans further into the rich, intergenerational saga, bringing back an impressive ensemble cast, with Lee Minho, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Yuh-Jung Youn, Jin Ha, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han, and Sungkyu Kim all set to reprise their roles, continuing the intricate and heartfelt story that fans have come to love. Apple TV+ has also treated us to first look images and the main title sequence for the upcoming season, building anticipation for what’s sure to be another emotionally resonant and visually stunning installment, with these glimpses into the new season promising more of the lush cinematography and powerful performances that made the first season a standout.

What Is 'Pachinko' About?

Pachinko, written by Min Jin Lee, is a sprawling and deeply moving novel that tells the story of a Korean family across four generations. Set against the backdrop of significant historical events, the novel begins in the early 20th century and spans nearly 80 years, following the family's struggles and triumphs as they navigate life in Korea and Japan.

The story starts with Sunja, a young woman living in a small fishing village in Korea, who becomes pregnant by a wealthy, married man named Koh Hansu. When her circumstances become dire, she marries a kind but sickly minister named Isak Baek, who takes her to Japan in search of a better life. The family faces relentless discrimination, poverty, and hardship in a society that views them as perpetual outsiders. Pachinko is acclaimed for its rich character development, historical accuracy, and the way it sheds light on the often-overlooked experiences of Koreans living in Japan.

Pachinko Based on the New York Times bestseller, this sweeping saga chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Release Date March 25, 2022 Creator Soo Hugh Cast Jin Ha , Soji Arai , Jun-woo Han , In-ji Jeong Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+ Expand

