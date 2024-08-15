The Big Picture Pachinko Season 2 continues to beautifully explore both tragedy and triumph, with a balance between young and old characters.

The series features remarkably well-written and acted conversations that delicately capture both delicate and devastating moments.

The show strikes a tough balance, depicting historical atrocities with restraint while ensuring its characters are not consumed by cruelty.

There are only a handful of shows where everything from the acting to the writing, directing, production design, cinematography, and beyond all come together into something as magnificent as it is intimate. These are the types of rare gems that only come along every so often, making them experiences worth shouting from the rooftops about. One hesitates to throw around the word perfection too much, but these shows are about as close to perfect as one can get. Though it is still only beginning and deserves to continue for as long as creator Soo Hugh wants it to, Pachinko has already proven that it should be part of any conversation about the greatest modern shows. As it did in its spectacular first season, the series continues to weave a sweeping emotional tapestry spanning decades in time with moments big and small that lay you flat. Much of this comes from the incredible and underrated ensemble cast, though it is also so expertly constructed in every other element of its production that it takes the breath away. Adapted from the equally excellent novel by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko is a series that more than does right by the source material and continues to come to life in its own wonderful ways. As Season 2 expands outward and again rearranges the way the story is structured, it finds even greater resonance.

What Is 'Pachinko' Season 2 About?

We pick up where we left off with Sunja, played perfectly by Kim Min-ha and Youn Yuh-jung at different points in time, as the challenges of life continue to unfold before her. For those unfamiliar with the source material, Season 1 ended only about midway through the book with a significant separation as well as a sliver of potential triumph. Each was captured truthfully and completely, showing how life can be full of immense joy and pain. As the series continues to jump back and forth in time, it continues to beautifully explore tragedy and triumph in equal measure.

In the past, Osaka 1945, Sunja is still working hard to survive in a harsh world that couldn’t care less for her or her family. She’s already endured a lot of pain, and more looms on the horizon for the world. Everything from the growing terrors of World War II to the uncertain fate of a family member weighs heavily on the series. Even Hansu, played once more with poise by Lee Minho, seems to be growing concerned about the trajectory of things, attempting to help Sunja while still holding her at a distance in self-serving ways. We see more of the next generation growing up in all of this, but the show always maintains a balance between young and old all living together. Jumping forward to 1989 Tokyo creates interesting juxtapositions, as Sunja and her grandson Solomon (Jin Ha) go about lives that are forever tied to this past though still full of distinct struggles. And yes, there is a new delightful opening credits dance which, again, is one of the best ways to start each episode.

Compassionate and Crushing, 'Pachinko' Is Essential Viewing

While watching through all eight episodes of this second season, I caught myself stopping to play back conversations over and over again. Even when they are brief, they’re just so well-written and acted that you feel like you’re being swept away into an entire life of emotion. The first comes at the end of the first episode between Sunja and Hansu, which tells us so much about both of them. Not only are both performers doing remarkable work in both the delivery of the rich dialogue and their physical performances, but the entire patient way it is all constructed gives it an epic quality. Though life is full of simple moments and conversations that can feel small in the face of the immense forces of history, Pachinko is an absolutely essential show that demonstrates how fundamental and powerful they are in the story of our lives.

These are the moments that we’ll remember when we look back at the end of our lives, and the series is full of them, all resonating in consistently delicate yet devastating fashion. Later, in a conversation that will be the last Sunja shares with someone close to her, it’s agonizing to feel an impending loss we know is coming even while the scene never revels in the pain. This is also felt through a moment later in the season; we know that an atrocity is imminent, which the show captures the full terror of just as it demonstrates a great deal of restraint. Questions of how and if something like this should be depicted remain important, though Pachinko is thoughtful in its approach. It’s never exploitative or excessive but a necessary reminder of a moment in time that wrought unimaginable harm on all caught in its wake.

All of this is a tough balance to strike, but Pachinko ensures that the characters are never consumed by the cruelty they must face. The series is a living, breathing embodiment of the tragic line from the book — “History has failed us, but no matter” — that expresses how deep historical pain can run, even while never losing sight of the people living through it. Whether in past scenes, with Sunja finding joy where she can and love with those she cares about, or the future moments with her older version reflecting on all she has been through, the series is so finely tuned that it proves quietly flooring the more it comes together. Pachinko is an experience that is painful, joyous, melancholy, and moving, a masterful tapestry with the power to endure over lifetimes.

Each scene, no matter how brief, is overflowing with emotion as everything is so well-written, acted, and constructed.

The series is a compassionate yet crushing experience that is one of the best things modern television has to offer.

Pachinko Season 2 premieres August 23 on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

