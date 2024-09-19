Apple TV+'s Pachinko continues to tell the story of its protagonist Kim Sunja (Minha Kim/Youn Yuh-Jung) against the gritty backdrop of World War II and 20th-century Japan. In Season 2, a lot has already transpired, considering Sunja's husband, Isak Baek (Steve Sang-Hyun Noh), dies in Episode 2 and Koh Hansu (Lee Min-Ho) appears on the horizon of Sunja's life once again. Although Pachinko is developing an entirely new storyline in terms of the events happening in Sunja and Solomon's (Jin Ha) life post-Solomon's exit from Shiffley's in Season 1, it is also making one major change in the way it's handling the past of its two important characters — Sunja and Hansu. Unlike Min Jin Lee's book which does not pay much attention to Sunja and Hansu's complicated relationship after a certain point, Pachinko turns out to be more sensitive toward the love life of its protagonist. The Apple TV+ series is deliberately complicating Sunja and Hansu's romance by making small and big changes to the way it handles the characters. Consequently, Pachinko's romance is much more complex and troubled than it lets on.

Sunja and Hansu's Romance Continues To Escalate in Season 2

In Pachinko Season 2 Episode 4, Sunja’s (Minha Kim) rendezvous with Hansu develops further after Hansu offers Sunja and her family shelter from the bombings by Allied forces during World War II. Although Sunja initially refuses to leave, considering that Isak remains jailed, Hansu arranges for his release after realizing that Sunja will not leave behind Isak. At the end of Episode 2, Isak succumbs to his injuries right before the Allied forces start bombing the city. During the course of Episode 4, sparks of kindness can be seen from Hansu, who also comes in direct contact with his son Noa (Kim Kang-Hoon) for the first time. As an act of courtesy, Sunja also invites Hansu over for dinner. Sunja's mother, Yangjin, who also reunites with her daughter, quickly concludes that Hansu is the father of Sunja's first child. By the end of Episode 4, the situation between Sunja and Hansu gets emotionally entangled once more as the two give in to their desires for a moment. Although Sunja steps back quickly enough, it's established that Sunja and Hansu's romance is not seeing an end anytime soon in the Apple TV+ series.

In the book, Sunja and Hansu share a troubled relationship as a virtue of Sunja’s strained relationship with Noa, who’s ashamed of his biological father, who has ties with the yakuza. As a result, after the initial romance, the book never revisits the relationship as much with a romantic angle. Yes, Hansu continues to play a part in Sunja's life one way or the other, but it becomes clear that Sunja has moved on with her life. Moreover, the book handles Hansu's character less sympathetically than the series, largely because the book tends to focus solely on Sunja's trajectory. The series has already made major changes to Hansu's characterization by providing him with a backstory in Season 1, Episode 7.

'Pachinko' Treats Hansu's Character Differently Than the Book

Pachinko chose to provide context for Hansu's character and his decisions, demanding a more understanding outlook towards the character from the audience. Notably, in the series, Hansu is portrayed as more emotionally driven despite his outward appearance as a shrewd businessman. Even at the start, Hansu's advances towards Sunja appear to be motivated by honest affection rather than just lust. In the book, Hansu asks to be called "elder brother" by Sunja before he sexually assaults her. Pachinko is also leaning more toward the crime-ridden side of Hansu's life. Every now and then, the audience is exposed to the dark side of Hansu's life, suggesting that there are harsher truths about Hansu that Sunja is yet to be exposed to. In Episode 4, Hansu can be seen mercilessly beating up the caretaker of the farm. Unbeknownst to Hansu, Noa witnesses the act from the shadows, coming face-to-face with Hansu's morally gray side without knowing that Hansu is his real father. This also proves to be a pivotal point in Hansu and Noa's relationship considering that Noa has wholeheartedly adopted the path of forgiveness — which Isak showed him. In Episode 3, Noa acts upon the same principles by being kind to his former classmate and forgiving him for bullying Noa in school.

Hansu and Sunja’s Romance in ‘Pachinko’ Deviates From Its Source Material

The series seems to be taking a different path when it comes to the romance between Sunja and Hansu, complicating the dynamic between the lead pair of the show, although the book doesn't even treat them as a "pair" for the majority of the part. While, in the book, Sunja limits her feelings towards Hansu, the series is giving the couple another chance. By portraying Hansu as a character with his own emotional and moral struggles, the show decides to suggest that the two characters may not be so different after all. Both the characters have been molded by the choices they made in situations thrown at them, whether they liked it or not. As a result, Sunja and Hansu’s relationship can be treated differently in the series, especially considering the series appears keen on playing out Solomon’s story parallel to that of Sunja’s.

In Episode 4, in the 1980s timeline, Sunja (Youn Yuh-Jung) seems to be reconnecting with her heart after having lived much of her life alone. While the eventual fate of Sunja and Hansu's romance is yet to be decided, it's obvious that Sunja has led a life ridden with loneliness. Especially considering that her long-time companion, her sister-in-law Kyunghee (Jung Eun-Chae/Felice Choi), passed away in the previous season, Sunja finds herself in a complicated place in life, once again. To facilitate this rediscovery of love, Pachinko chooses to introduce another character in the form of Kato (Jun Kunimura), a stranger Sunja meets at the supermarket after Solomon's outburst. Solomon also develops a relationship with Anna Sawai's Naomi.

It’s likely that the series will continue to build on the romance between Sunja and Hansu, straying from the source material, which tends to focus more on the bond between the characters in light of their relationship with their son Noa. Thankfully, Pachinko's treatment of Hansu's character and the charm of Lee Min-Ho makes it palatable for the audience to see Minha Kim's character engaging romantically with Hansu despite Hansu's earlier decision not to marry Sunja. As established by the series, Hansu is a rational man who does not allow his emotions to cloud his reason. His decision not to marry Sunja can be seen as a consequence of the path he chose many years back when he chose the path of power and crime. At the same time, Hansu is also seen making choices that make the audience question his intent. For instance, Hansu's involvement in Isak's release leads us to believe that he could have helped Sunja much sooner in getting her husband out of jail. However, he only did this when he realized that Sunja would not leave the city without him. Hansu's increased presence in Sunja's life creates a wider scope for drama as it's likely that Sunja and Hansu will continue their battle of wills. Thankfully, Pachinko revels in its drama, and Sunja and Hansu's complicated romance will only continue to add to the intensity of this Apple TV+ multi-generational saga!

