The Big Picture Brace yourself for the highly anticipated second season of Pachinko, featuring a fresh cover by BLACKPINK's Rosé.

Season 2 of Pachinko dives deeper into the gripping narratives of Sunja's family history, spanning Korea and Japan.

With a star-studded cast and powerful storytelling, Pachinko promises to deliver a captivating blend of history and personal triumph.

Apple TV+ has just dropped the trailer for the eagerly awaited second season of Pachinko, the award-winning and globally acclaimed drama series created and executive-produced by Soo Hugh. The eight-episode season is set to premiere globally on Friday, August 23, with new episodes released every Friday through October 11, and will continue to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling, presented in Korean, Japanese, and English.

The newly released trailer features a brand new, emotionally stirring cover of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” by Rosé, a global superstar from the record-breaking K-pop group BLACKPINK. In addition to debuting as the series' trailer anthem, Rosé’s cover is featured in the Season 2 finale of the series, airing on October 11.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel, Pachinko continues to weave a deeply moving tale of love and survival across four generations, centered on the extraordinary matriarch, Sunja. Based on the story written by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko is a sprawling and deeply moving novel that tells the story of a Korean family across four generations. Set against the backdrop of significant historical events, the novel begins in the early 20th century and spans nearly 80 years, following the family's struggles and triumphs as they navigate life in Korea and Japan.

Who Is in 'Pachinko' Season 2?

Season 2 picks up the parallel storylines in two distinct timelines: 1945 Osaka, where Sunja faces perilous choices for her family's survival during World War II, and 1989 Tokyo, where Solomon attempts to navigate new beginnings. The first season of Pachinko was a critical darling, earning 11 international awards, including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics Choice Award, and a Gotham Independent Film Award. The show has been praised for its powerful storytelling, stunning visuals, and compelling performances. Season 2 boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Lee Minho, Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han, and Sungkyu Kim.

The second season of Pachinko promises to be an unforgettable journey, blending historical drama with personal stories of resilience and hope, just as the first season showed. Don’t miss the two-episode premiere on August 23, and make sure to tune in every Friday for the latest episodes all the way through to the conclusion of the season on October 11.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the second season of Pachinko. Watch the new trailer above.