The finale for Pachinko Season 2 aired on Friday, October 11, as Noa settled into Waseda University and formed connections. In the 1990s, Solomon learns what befalls an old enemy, while Sunja is confronted with a choice between her present and future. The cliffhangers in the finale teased more to come. Also, the story continues in the source material from which the series is adapted.

Series creator Soo Hugh talked to TV Line about the future series, which, despite having a dedicated fanbase, has been nowhere in the Nielsen streaming chart. “No, we haven’t started officially," Hugh said when asked how Season 3 was progressing. Season 2 was quickly announced after Season 1 finished airing. However, she revealed that she had a third season in her plans and had already pitched it to Apple TV+ when she was pitching to buyers several years ago. Hugh talked about waiting to be greenlit, saying,

"When I pitched to Apple and the buyers now five, six years ago, I pitched the entire [three-season] storyline, but we’re waiting for news on Season 3 — it’s out of our hands — and we’re also celebrating Season 2, making sure we get to enjoy this.”

'Pachinko' Season 2 Concludes.

Season 2 of Pachinko continues the story in dual timelines, exploring the effects of war, poverty, and complicated relationships. In the mid-20th century, the characters try to survive as a war rages on. However, life doesn't stop as children grow and adults become elders. Hansu continues his quest for power while Sunja works hard to keep her family safe and well. In the late 20th century, Solomon continues his quest for power, too. Even after suffering setbacks, he finds a way to overcome them. Sunja is confronted by a past she would like to forget. The season ends tumultuously as events beyond their control shake any sense of stability they had come to expect.

If renewed, the third season would continue their story, offering a chance to resolve some of the biggest and best plots. Season two stars Lee Minho as Koh Hansu, Yuh-Jung Youn as Older Sunja, Minha Kim as Younger Sunja, Jin Ha as Solomon Baek, Anna Sawai as Naomi Ichizaki, Eunchae Jung as Kyunghee, Soji Arai as Baek Mosazu, Junwoo Han as Baek Yoseb and Sungkyu Kim as Kim Chang-Ho.

Both seasons of Pachinko are available to stream on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the show.

