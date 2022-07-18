“History has failed us, but no matter,” is the striking opening line to Lee Min-Jin’s 2017 historical fiction bestseller Pachinko. The remainder of the novel and its multiple intertwined stories are told by a third-person narrator; however, this first remark does not seem to come from this disembodied omniscient voice that pervades the novel. One could interpret it as being the author, and indeed, in an interview with PBS NewsHour, Lee called it her thesis statement. This thesis statement also reads as the collective voice of a people and emphasizes two distinct points: One, it straightforwardly relays that historically, specifically in the 20th century, Korean people and their culture were constricted by the oppressive binds of Japanese colonization. And this traumatic history casts lingering shadows over the present. Two, the "but not matter" connotes a sense of brave resignation and resolute acceptance of a bitter past that’s forever inked in the pages of history.

The same meaningful essence encapsulated in this statement can be found in Apple TV’s 8-episode-long adaptation. The first season of what has been idealized as a 4-season-long show sought to capture the book’s soul rather than abide by the exact makeup of its skeleton. Unlike the source material, the 2022 adaptation does not follow a mainly chronological order. Instead, it interweaves past and present as it lays out the pieces of the puzzle in an unconventional but purposeful manner. While it may have displeased some of those who’ve read Lee’s original novel and preferred its structure, this directorial choice is employed for a grander purpose than pure aesthetic effect. It is a format that attempts to immerse viewers in the past as much as in the present, bringing out their connections and enduring links.

If we were to summarize it, Pachinko is about four generations of a Korean family affected, directly and indirectly, by the oppressive weight of Japanese colonization, but it has broader aspirations than purely dissecting an isolated case. Although the story of Sun-Ja and her family is not epic or consequential on a grander scale, it does illustrate a people and a time, demonstrating how history is made up of a compilation of smaller individual narratives that should not be ignored or taken as insignificant. On the contrary, the more we know about people’s stories, the harder it is not to care. The series propagates awareness of real history through the interconnected fictional stories it juggles.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 10 Underappreciated South Korean Dramas and Where to Stream Them