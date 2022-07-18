“A child is coming. And through her, a family will endure.”
“History has failed us, but no matter,” is the striking opening line to LeeMin-Jin’s 2017 historical fiction bestseller Pachinko. The remainder of the novel and its multiple intertwined stories are told by a third-person narrator; however, this first remark does not seem to come from this disembodied omniscient voice that pervades the novel. One could interpret it as being the author, and indeed, in an interview with PBS NewsHour, Lee called it her thesis statement. This thesis statement also reads as the collective voice of a people and emphasizes two distinct points: One, it straightforwardly relays that historically, specifically in the 20th century, Korean people and their culture were constricted by the oppressive binds of Japanese colonization. And this traumatic history casts lingering shadows over the present. Two, the "but not matter" connotes a sense of brave resignation and resolute acceptance of a bitter past that’s forever inked in the pages of history.
The same meaningful essence encapsulated in this statement can be found in Apple TV’s 8-episode-long adaptation. The first season of what has been idealized as a 4-season-long show sought to capture the book’s soul rather than abide by the exact makeup of its skeleton. Unlike the source material, the 2022 adaptation does not follow a mainly chronological order. Instead, it interweaves past and present as it lays out the pieces of the puzzle in an unconventional but purposeful manner. While it may have displeased some of those who’ve read Lee’s original novel and preferred its structure, this directorial choice is employed for a grander purpose than pure aesthetic effect. It is a format that attempts to immerse viewers in the past as much as in the present, bringing out their connections and enduring links.
If we were to summarize it, Pachinko is about four generations of a Korean family affected, directly and indirectly, by the oppressive weight of Japanese colonization, but it has broader aspirations than purely dissecting an isolated case. Although the story of Sun-Ja and her family is not epic or consequential on a grander scale, it does illustrate a people and a time, demonstrating how history is made up of a compilation of smaller individual narratives that should not be ignored or taken as insignificant. On the contrary, the more we know about people’s stories, the harder it is not to care. The series propagates awareness of real history through the interconnected fictional stories it juggles.
In the same interview with PBS NewsHour, Lee explained that, although the history books can be great in their objective analysis, they adopt a serious point of view which is not capable of bringing out the personalities of the Korean Japanese people who, not by their own choice, became stranded between two nations and thus deprived of a sense of belonging. In the introduction to
The series tries to capture the book's concern with the personalities of the people who were taken as faceless victims of colonialism. Proving how fiction can color the spots nonfiction leaves blank.
In a video interview
That's because Sun-Ja's (Kim Min-Ha and Youn Yuh-Jung) story is not just Sun-Ja's story.
Sun-Ja is one of the hundreds of thousands of Koreans who found themselves pressured to leave their homes behind, come to Japan, and become stuck in between two worlds, one which they had to abandon and another that was far more hostile than hospitable. Sun-Ja's story hides the story of a generation that still reverberates nowadays. The final episode's documental ending with elderly Zainichi women who were all "Sun-Ja" in their lifetime, made to feel like strangers in a new home, further proves the series concern with making one story be a reflection for thousands.The circumstances have changed, but these stories still matter, as history leaves its invisible imprint on the DNA of future generations.
Pachinko the series proves, through its content as well as its structure, that even though the past is invisible, it is not because it no longer exists, but because it is behind us, where we can't see it but will still feel its ripples, for better or for worse. Soo Hugh could have picked up Lee Min-Jin's novel and decided to make a period drama, but that would defeat her intent.
does not want to make its flashbacks feel like flashbacks, instead, these interlaced pieces of the past are presented so they contain as much relevance and urgency as the present. Soo Hugh devised a series that endeavors to shrink the distance between past and present, highlighting its interconnectedness and the enduring weight the past exerts over the present. Like Solomon (
) receiving a surprise phone call from his old fling Hana (
The series, however, begins with his wife, Yangjin (Jeong In-ji), pregnant with their fourth child after 3 miscarriages and visiting a shaman to attempt to lift the curse she believes she's carrying.
) childhood, roughly sketching who he was prior to becoming Sun-Ja’s father. The series, however, begins with his wife, Yangjin (
While this visit is but a single line in Lee Min-Jin's book, the series turned it into a fleshed-out scene that allows for the right amount of exposition to be thrown in. As per Soo Hugh's account, the work in the writer's room was highly complex largely due to the challenge of figuring out how to interweave all multigenerational storylines and timelines, dovetailing them in a way that demonstrates their undeniable but subtle connection. Some may say the novel's structural integrity was compromised by the showrunner's choices. Granted, this risky directorial choice has its issues. In some cases, it results in a lack of detail on some of the secondary characters' lives, especially when compared to the book. But in sacrificing a chronological structure, the series boldly tries to capture the spirit of the novel and the battered heart of a people who managed to withstand the slings and arrows of all the prejudice and discrimination Japan's occupation of Korea brought about.In the first few minutes of Episode 1, the shot of Yangjin's earnest weeping face dissolves into Solomon confidently striding through the crowded streets of New York City, visually showing us that despite all the hardship history put them through "the People endured". This crisscross of timelines emphasizes the point that generations do not exist in a vacuum, or, in Soo Hugh's words, one generation "either saves or burdens" the next generation. In Solomon's case, his family history filled him with the burning ambition to prove himself worthy of a position in life where he is not negatively labeled by his origins.Both the novel as well as the series make a point to illustrate how much endurance and strength of will were required for Korean people in Japan to overcome their day-to-day challenges. These past generations were not and should not be viewed as faceless victims. The story of Sun-Ja and her family decidedly proves that, as we are sure to confirm with the interviews presented at the end of the season.
Pachinko provides a reminder of a sour historical legacy, that albeit having been mostly overcome, it's an ink stain that does not wash off. "[…] The conflict over history reflects a feeling that Japan humiliated both countries and that by failing to show remorse it continues to humiliate them. The "history wars" are bitter because of their impact on national self-esteem and national reputation— not only China's and Korea's but Japan's as well." Although history cannot be changed, it can still be faced, not ignored like it's an unsightly beast.
Pachinko wants to open a conversation where there has been uncomfortable silence. It wants to stop ignoring the huge chasm that history created and begin to build a bridge to true reconciliation. By complementing the content with this structure,
Pachinko proves the importance of acknowledging the past as being as real as the present so as to better set a path into the future.