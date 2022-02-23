Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated drama series Pachinko. The series tells the story of four generations of a Korean family and is inspired by the best-selling book of the same name by Korean American author Min Jin Lee.

The trailer opens to a rural village where a new baby is born. The Korean narration tells the viewers that the child is fated to thrive and carry her family's legacy on her shoulders. Starting in the early 1900s, the story of Pachinko follows a poor family in Korea as they leave their country trying to survive, only to face racial discrimination in Japan. While jumping between past and present, the trailer explores the challenges the family has to face in different historical moments, teasing a story that's both epic in scope and intimate in its emotional impact.

The new trailer also promises the series adaptation will stick close to the book. The novel's protagonist is a woman named Sunja. The story goes from the moment her parents came together to when Sunja is an elderly woman in Japan — using Korea's political background, the narrative reflects on the challenges each generation has to face. Similarly, the trailer focuses on Sunja, in her journey from birth to old age, reflecting on how her choices shaped the destiny of her entire family. Finally, Pachinko's trailer also confirms that the show is a multicultural production featuring Korean, Japanese, and English dialogues.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED:‌ 'Pachinko': First Images Tease an International Love Story at Apple TV+

While Pachinko is a love story at its core, the original novel was highly acclaimed for its treatment of themes such as racism and stereotypes. By dealing with the experiences of Koreans in Japan during World War II, the book also explores how the Japanese occupation of Korean territory had severe effects on both countries' cultures and relations. The novel's title also references the popular game's chaotic nature, as the characters at the center of the story have their lives constantly uprooted by things that are out of their control.

Pachinko stars Academy Award-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn as Older Sunja, South Korean actor and singer Lee Minho as Hansu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Minha Kim as Teenage Sunja, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Eunchae Jung as Young Kyunghee, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Soji Arai as Mozasu, and Yu-na Jeon as Young Sunja.

Pachinko is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror, The Killing), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are also executive producers, having directed four episodes each. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures, and Media Res' Dani Gorin co-executive produces, along with Richard Middleton, David Kim, and Sebastian Lee.

The cast for the series also includes Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, and Yu-na Jeon.

Pachinko will premiere three episodes globally on Apple TV+ on March 25. After that, new episodes will be released weekly, every Friday, through April 29. Check out the new trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Pachinko:

Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.

The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now Not sure what to watch on Apple's streaming service? Here's a handy guide.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email