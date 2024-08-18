The Big Picture Pachinko draws from real historical events, highlighting the struggles of Zainichi Koreans in Japan.

The series is based on a bestselling novel that uses historical settings for inspiration, not real people.

Pachinko aims to depict authentic and diverse storylines using historical events as a backdrop.

When Pachinko debuted its first season on AppleTV+ back in 2022, audiences were quickly captivated by the sweeping saga that follows a Korean woman's life spanning from her childhood to her old age. Sunja (played by Minha Kim as a young woman and by Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung in her later years) is raised in Japan-occupied Korea until she moves to start life anew in Japan. The series also switches back and forth from Sunja's story to the perspective of her grandson, Solomon Baek (Jin Ha), who is struggling to live up to his family's expectations in 1980s Japan. Pachinko is a moving exploration into the themes of family and love, and is a well-crafted piece of television that has become one of the most underrated series of late (not to mention that it was shockingly snubbed by the Emmys that year).

There are so many well-rounded characters in Pachinko, plus fascinating historical settings of Korea and Japan. Because of the authenticity illustrated in the series, it would be easy to assume that the story is based on real-life people. However, the series, which is set to premiere its second season on August 23, is based on a bestselling 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee, and was a finalist for a National Book Award for Fiction. The book isn't actually based on real people, thus, neither is the television series. However, Lee used many historical events that helped bring her characters to life, and the series' writers relied on the same settings for inspiration. The creator of the show, Soo Hugh, told Newsweek, "This is obviously based on a fiction work, it's a fictional series. But I think it's so, so crucial to remind the audience that these stories are built on people who actually went through these experiences." But which elements in the series are factual?

'Pachinko' Is Inspired by Real Historical Events

Lee decided to set her book in an arena that doesn't get a lot of attention: the population of Zainichi Koreans, which are the second-largest minority group in Japan. Zainichi translates to 'residing in Japan', and the name is used for Koreans who came to Japan before 1945 (and refers to their descendants as well). Japan was still occupying Korea at this point in time, which is part of the reason why Sunja leaves Korea as a young woman in the 1930s. Koreans living in Japan during this time frame were treated like second-class citizens, even if their families had lived there for generations, and they faced huge amounts of discrimination and disrespect, simply because of their ethnicity. But on top of the prejudice they faced, hundreds of thousands of Koreans in Japan were conscripted as laborers during Japan's expansion efforts and received little to no pay for their work. Many Korean women were even forced into sexual slavery, also known as 'comfort women', to serve the Japanese military. Because Zainichi Koreans were not permitted to work in most 'respectable' fields of business, many ended up running pachinko parlors, a type of gambling.

Aside from the fact that Pachinko centers around an ethnic group that existed in Japan at that time, several real events have been portrayed so far in the series. For example, in Episode 7, through flashbacks to 1923, the series depicts a real earthquake that hit Japan , which led to the deaths of over 140,000 people and more than half of the buildings in the Kantō region being destroyed. But Pachinko doesn't shy away from the truly horrifying aftermath of the earthquake: the murder of over 6,000 Koreans who were used as a scapegoat in the ensuing chaos (which came to be known as the Kantō Massacre). These shocking events are used to show the tragic backstory of Hansu (Lee Minho), who once had a promising future of studying in America before that was shattered after the earthquake. Season 2 of the series will also dive into World War II as the book does since Sunja and her family are greatly impacted by Japan entering the war in 1939.

History Is Brought to Life in 'Pachinko'

There are so many fascinating moments in Japan's history that Pachinko can draw from. By using these historical events as jumping-off points, the series can create even more authentic and realistic characters and storylines. Many of the Korean characters in the series are impacted in a major way by discrimination and by powerful forces that are committed to keeping them in their place. The reason these themes are so relatable is that every minority group has experienced the struggle to rise above and succeed when being subjugated. Executive producer Michael Ellenberg said in the same Newsweek interview, "We believed it was an important story that hadn't been told before, and if you told it authentically, then it would speak to Koreans, Korean Americans, Zainichi, people who are most intimately connected to the material. But also, if you deal with that specificity, it would also have a universal resonance."

One of the most powerful ways that Pachinko has honored the people who inspired their story is by including several real individuals in documentary footage at the end of the Season 1 finale. The eight women are all more than 90 years old and experienced very similar journeys to Sunja's. By participating in the series, many said it was almost a form of healing for them. Their inclusion reminds viewers that even though Sunja might be a fictional character, the hardships she endured were the same struggles that many Koreans had in Japan during that era of history. Many Zainichi Koreans were able to fight for their rights throughout the '70s and '80s, and the most blatant discrimination against this group has since subsided in Japan. But events like the Kantō Massacre are still a dark stain on the country's past.

There are many storylines that Pachinko still has to cover (it has been set up as a four-season show). But it's likely the series will continue to draw from historical events to depict compelling and relatable storylines. Executive producer Theresa Kang-Lowe told Newsweek, "I think, ultimately, audiences worldwide, if you really look at your own family, this multi-generational [aspect], Soo always talks about [how] there's a Sunja in every family, and no matter where you come from, there is someone like that in your family." And this is why Pachinko has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike; there is something universal about these types of historical stories (even if the specific characters are fictional).

Season 1 of Pachinko is available to stream on AppleTV+. Season 2 will premiere on August 23.

