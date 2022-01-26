Apple TV+ released the first set of images of Pachinko, a highly-anticipated drama series based on the book of the same name by Korean American author Min Jin Lee.

The first images tease the internationally renowned cast involved with the series, including Academy Award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung (Minari) and South Korean actor and singer Lee Minho. The pictures showcase different scenarios, from a rural village to a busy city building, teasing how Pachinko’s love story will cross several regions of Korea, Japan, and the United States. To reflect the international nature of the limited series, Apple TV+ also confirmed the show features dialogues in Korean, Japanese, and English, making Pachinko an accurate multicultural production.

While Pachinko still lacks a proper synopsis, its brief description tells that the series tells “an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph, and reckoning.” The original novel, however, gives us more clues about what to expect. Jin Lee's original book is told in three parts, each taking place in a different generation. While the novel protagonist is a woman named Sonja, the story takes its time to show how her parents came together, using Korea’s political background to reflect on the challenges each generation faces.

While Pachinko is a love story at its core, the original novel was highly acclaimed for treating themes such as racism and stereotypes. By dealing with the experiences of Koreans in Japan during World War II, the book also explores how the Japanese occupation of Korean territory had severe effects on both countries' cultures and relations. The novel’s title also references the popular game's chaotic nature, as the characters at the center of the story have their lives constantly uprooted by things that are out of their control.

Pachinko is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror, The Killing), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Talking about the show, Hugh said:

"They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, Pachinko is that project for me. Not only is this a story of my forebears, it's my tribute to them — to all of the ‘Sunjas' buried deep in all of our family's history. It's been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew."

Kogonada and Justin Chon are also executive producers, having directed four episodes each. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Media Res’ Dani Gorin co-executive produces, along with Richard Middleton, David Kim, and Sebastian Lee.

Pachinko also stars Soji Arai; Jin Ha; Inji Jeong; Minha Kim; Kaho Minami; Steve Sanghyun Noh; Anna Sawai; Junwoo Han; Eun Chae Jung; Jimmi Simpson; and Yu-na Jeon.

Pachinko will premiere three episodes globally on Apple TV+ on March 25. After that, new episodes will be released weekly, every Friday, through April 29. Check Pachinko’s first images below:

