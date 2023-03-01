For fans of Emmy-nominated series Pachinko, you will soon be able to listen to the soundtrack in a whole new way. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the artwork for the upcoming LP, which is a clear vinyl record and features stunning, full-color images of the cast on both the front and the inner sleeve. The LP hits shelves on April 14.

The soundtrack was composed by Nico Muhly, who previously wrote music for movies like How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Kill Your Darlings, and Academy Award winner The Reader. Muhly also composed for British series Howard’s End. Highly respected, the composer has received commissions from The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Australian Chamber Orchestra, the Tallis Scholars, and King’s College, Cambridge, among others.

Find Out More About Pachinko Here

Based on the best-selling novel by author Min Jin Lee, Pachinko chronicles the life of a Korean immigrant family that tries to survive after South Korea gets invaded by the Japanese army. The story spans several years across their history. The series stars Youn Yuh-Jung as Older Sunja, South Korean actor and singer Lee Min-ho as Hansu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Kim Min-ha as Teenage Sunja, Anna Sawai as Naomi,Jung Eun-chae as Young Kyunghee, Jeong In-ji as Yangjin, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Han Jun-woo as Yoseb, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Noh Sang-hyun as Isak, Soji Arai as Mozasu, and Yu-na as Young Sunja.

Image via Lakeshore Records

RELATED: 'Pachinko' Review: A Masterful Tapestry of an Adaptation Made Brilliant in Every Loving Thread

Get In The Mood for More Pachinko

This soundtrack is a great way to start building expectation for new episodes of Pachinko. Back in April 2022, Apple TV+ announced that the series was renewed for Season 2. The announcement came with no surprise, since the drama series received universal critical acclaim across several categories in a good number of TV awards, including the Emmys and the Critics’ Choice. In his review of the series, Collider's own Chase Hutchinson called Pachinko "wholly original and endlessly enthralling."

The Pachinko soundtrack on LP is available for preorder on the Lakeshore Records website. You can check out the tracklist for both sides of the LP below:

Track List

Side A – 20:28 approx

01. Hansu Sees Sunja 1:45

02. The Mudang 2:29

03. Young Sunja 1:39

04. Abalone Dive 2:40

05. The Fishermen 2:24

06. The Cove 2:28

07. Fourteen Years 2:39

08. Hana Calls 4:20

Side B – 21:03 approx

01. You Haven’t Changed 2:02

02. The Wedding 1:42

03. Packing 2:55

04. Train 0:58

05. Osaka 1931 / Busan 1989 3:23

06. A Thief 1:40

07. White Rice 1:44

08. Proposal 3:46

09. Kimchi 2:49

You can catch up with Season 1 of Pachinko on Apple TV+ now. Watch a trailer for the series below:

Check out the official synopsis for the series here: