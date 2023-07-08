In yet another installment of "let's feel really old", Guillermo Del Toro has announced "fun" plans to mark the tenth anniversary of his sci-fi action blockbuster Pacific Rim, which was first released in 2013. The film starred Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba and Ron Perlman.

Although Pacific Rim faced underwhelming ticket sales in its domestic box office run, it managed to strike a chord with audiences worldwide, raking in a remarkable $411 million globally back in 2013. This triumph propelled the creation of a sequel initially helmed by director Del Toro, only to undergo a transformation into Pacific Rim: Uprising under the direction of Steven S. DeKnight. Unfortunately, the sequel failed to impress critics and didn't perform as expected at the box office. However, the franchise found new life in the streaming realm with the arrival of Pacific Rim: The Black, an anime series exclusively available on Netflix.

Earlier this year, Del Toro had teased via a tweet that he was in talks with Legendary Pictures to re-release the movie for a special weekend showcase in IMAX 3D in Los Angeles. The film has developed something of a cult following in the wake of its release over the years, and a re-release to allow audiences old and new to see the movie on a big screen would be the ideal way to celebrate its legacy.

What Made Pacific Rim Special?

The story takes off when enormous creatures from another dimension, called Kaijus, emerge from a mysterious portal in the Pacific Ocean. These monstrous beasts wreak havoc on Earth, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. To defend against this threat, humanity comes together and establishes the Jaeger program, a defense system consisting of giant robotic machines that are slightly reminiscent of the Zords in Power Rangers for those of a certain vintage.

These Jaegers are controlled by two skilled pilots who synchronize their minds to operate the massive fighters. As the conflict between humans and Kaijus intensifies, we follow the journey of Raleigh Becket, a former Jaeger pilot, as he teams up with Mako Mori, a rookie pilot, under the guidance of Marshal Stacker Pentecost. Together, they battle against the relentless Kaijus, with the goal of closing the portal and ensuring humanity's survival. Along their journey, they face personal challenges, uncover the true nature of the Kaiju threat, and make extraordinary sacrifices to protect the future of the human race.

