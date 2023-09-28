Three-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is about to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his sci-fi monster epic, Pacific Rim, and he’s been teasing this milestone for a while now, ramping up fans’ excitement. Finally, Collider is beyond honored to announce that we’re teaming up with del Toro, IMAX, Legendary Pictures, and Warner Bros. to present a monster-sized opportunity as rare as it is exciting. For one night only, in one theater, the Kaiju and Jaeger are returning to the IMAX screen in 3D, and the master craftsman behind it all will be in attendance for a Q&A following the screening!

What Is ‘Pacific Rim’ About?

Pacific Rim first premiered in 2013 and wowed audiences with its massive scope as 25-foot monsters rose from the depths of the ocean, changing the world indefinitely. At the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con, Del Toro addressed Hall H to explain the intention behind his forthcoming film, saying, “I wanted to make the movie, not a war movie, but an adventure movie, and a movie that had a huge, romantic sense of adventure, grandeur, operatic battles that were not only a great spectacle but had huge emotional content and a sense of awe.” Where the Kaiju—breathtakingly enormous monsters that enter our world through an interdimensional portal—showcase Del Toro’s signature grasp of otherworldly horrors, the humans of Pacific Rim represent that emotional core that set the stakes for Earth’s fight for survival. Thus, the Jaeger were conceived – robots that match the Kaiju in size and ferocity but are powered by two humans who share memories, becoming one unit.

Del Toro told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I wanted to make it a very operatic, dramatic adventure feel…It’s very, very grand in the style of the fights and the action. It’s very emotional. I wanted to make a movie that was very emotional at its core…The size of the battle, it’s almost like watching a thunderstorm, a cyclone clashing with a hurricane. It’s sort of elemental in its size. That size allows you moments of great poetry, awe, like when you see a great sunset or you see a tornado coming. It can be the poetry of fear, but it’s really quite powerful.”

Image via WB and Legendary Pictures

‘Pacific Rim’ in IMAX 3D

Based on the premise alone, Pacific Rim is a must-see in IMAX, the biggest screen possible, to feel the gargantuan battle scenes. But to feel as though you’re dodging the fallout of a monster vs. robot smackdown on neon-washed city streets? You need that in 3D. At the time of release, however, Del Toro was reluctant to give his blessing to a 3D format. Fearful that the spectacle of the monsters versus robots would be in some way minimized or that it would take away from the splendor of the film, it wasn’t until he received sample footage that his worries were put at ease. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub prior to the movie’s release, Del Toro said:

“We’re getting footage in 3D from two forms: one is all the footage that is CG is being composited directly by ILM. So John Knoll, who is one of the greatest minds in the business, is supervising that there’s no miniaturization in those shots. And they’re looking gorgeous; they’re coming basically fast and furious every week. And the other source of 3D is Stereo D, and those are looking fantastic, too.”

Considering Pacific Rim’s CG was being handled by George Lucas’ renowned visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, it’s zero wonder the format winds up complementing the movie’s action so well. That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to invite our readers to experience this cinematic adventure together on the biggest screen in IMAX as well as 3D. The movie stands on its own on your TV at home, certainly, thanks to co-writer Travis Beacham’s (Clash of the Titans) script, Del Toro’s dedication to an emotional core storyline, and the ensemble cast featuring Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Ron Perlman, and more, but it’s intended to shake your bones and surround you in an immersive battle for survival.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Pacific Rim’ Screening Details

This one-time-only IMAX 3D screening is going to take place on Thursday, October 5, at 7pm in Los Angeles. This is the ultimate way to experience the intensity and spectacle of Pacific Rim, and we're pleased to be hosting Guillermo del Toro, who will be there for an exclusive Q&A following the screening. We could not be geeking out more, so check out how to enter below, and come ready for a fun night to celebrate the movie’s 10th anniversary and cinema the way it’s meant to be experienced.

How to Get ‘Pacific Rim’ IMAX 3D Tickets

While we would love for all of our readers to attend our Pacific Rim’s 10th anniversary screening with director Guillermo del Toro in IMAX 3D, tickets are going to go fast. We have extremely limited seats, and it’s going to be a packed theater, so we're going to offer people two ways to get tickets.

The first way is to hit this link and provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. It's really easy and everyone entering using this link has a chance of winning.

The second way of asking for tickets is aimed at Pacific Rim/Del Toro superfans. If you're a huge fan of Pac Rim and del Toro and NEED to attend this screening, please send us an email at thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Pacific Rim in IMAX 3D." In the body of the email please include your name, if you’d like to bring a guest, and a paragraph detailing what this opportunity would mean to you and why we should pick you. You can write or include anything you want in the email.

Again, while the demand for tickets is going to be extremely high, and we will absolutely not have enough seats, some of you are going to win and have an awesome night.

For those that can't attend, we will be filming the event, so you can look for that a few days after the screening. Good luck!