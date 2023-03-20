It's been ten years since the release of Pacific Rim, and fans may soon be able to return to the drift on the biggest screen possible. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Guillermo del Toro has teased in a recent tweet that he is in talks with Legendary Pictures to re-release the film in IMAX 3D for one weekend only in Los Angeles.

While the tweet didn't add any official confirmation, it does show that del Toro remains dedicated to bringing the film back in premium formats for fans to witness its kaiju-sized action the way it was meant to be seen. Initially debuting in theaters in the summer of 2013, Pacific Rim centers on a global conflict that humanity must face against giant monsters utilizing piloted giant mech suits. With the film potentially returning on the big screen, fans can revisit their favorite moments in all their action-packed glory in IMAX 3D.

Despite its disappointing ticket sales at the domestic side of the box office, Pacific Rim proved to resonate with global audiences, earning over $411 worldwide back in 2013. The success of the film led to the development of a sequel with del Toro attached to return, before eventually being scrapped and reworked into Pacific Rim: Uprising by director Steven S. DeKnight, which was negatively received by critics and disappointed at the box office. However, the franchise continued in the realm of streaming with the release of Pacific Rim: The Black, an anime series on Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro's Post-Pacific Rim Career

While del Toro never got to helm his own sequel to Pacific Rim, the director continues to find success in a string of critically acclaimed films, with notable examples being The Shape of Water in 2017, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and his stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio, which recently received the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Following his newfound success in animation, del Toro plans to direct an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s The Buried Giant using the same stop-motion technique used in Pinocchio, with production expected to begin sometime this year. Additionally, del Toro will also be diving into another classic story with his own adaptation of Frankenstein, which will serve as a passion project for the filmmaker, with Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, and Mia Goth in negotiations to star. With so much in store, fans of the acclaimed filmmaker have much to look forward to in the upcoming years.

With no official confirmation for Pacific Rim's IMAX 3D, a release date for the film has yet to be set.