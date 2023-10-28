Fans can bring home a piece of kaiju-stomping action as McFarlane Toys has revealed a sneak peek at their upcoming set of Pacific Rim figures. The figures are now available for fans to pre-order for $19.99 USD each and will come with their own exclusive comic book. It wouldn’t be Pacific Rim without some monsters, and McFarlane Toys will be able to deliver their dose of Kaiju figures with Knifehead, who fans may remember from the first film as the terrifying creature that killed Raleigh Becket’s (Charlie Hunnam) brother. The figure, which stands at 4 inches, comes with two military vehicles and a rebuildable skyscraper that can be used for destruction.

Also, available from the line includes Otachi, the ever-evolving Kaiju that faced off with Gipsy Danger in Hong Kong, alongside Leatherback, who fans may remember from the same action sequence. Of course, there’s no better way to compliment the Kaijus than with some Jaegers, such as Gipsy Danger, the main mecha from the film. Like the Kaijus, the 4-inch figure comes with additional accessories, which include a building, a tank, and a truck, fully showcasing the epic size of the robot.

Additionally available from the line is Cherno Alpha and Crimson Typhoon, the ill-fated jaegers that saw their end at the battle of Hong Kong. The figures effectively capture the likeness of the Kaijus and Jaegers and offer fans the chance to recreate some of the film’s most iconic moments. There is no word yet on whether additional figures are on the way, but given the rich lore of the franchise, it would not come as any surprise if more Kaiju and Jaeger toys are yet to be announced.

‘Pacific Rim’ Made an Impact When Released in 2013

Pacific Rim first smashed its way toward the big screen in the summer of 2013 and became an instant classic, kickstarting a new era for the kaiju genre alongside Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The film eventually received a sequel in 2018 with the release of Pacific Rim: Uprising, which opened to critical and financial disappointment, likely severing any chances of additional entries to the franchise. While a theatrical follow-up seems unlikely for now, an anime series titled Pacific Rim: The Black is currently streaming on Netflix, and with a new wave of figures on the way, it looks like the franchise still retains a loyal following after all these years.

McFarlane Toys’ upcoming Pacific Rim figures are now available for fans to pre-order. Check out the new figures below.