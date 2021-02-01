Netflix has released the first trailer for Pacific Rim: The Black, the new anime series set in the world created by Guillermo del Toro in which humanity fights back against giant monsters by building robots and punching them straight in the face. It rules, and here's to hoping this series rules, as well.

Co-created by showrunners Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution), Pacific Rim: The Black takes the series to Australia, where monstrous Kaiju have completely overtaken the continent. Two sibling pilots spruce up an old, broken down Jaeger and decide to fight back while also exploring the mystery of their missing parents.

The series has a ton of promise—just the fact that Johnson is a former head writer on X-Men: Evolution is intriguing because a hearty hell yeah to that show—and Netflix is probably hoping the same thing. Pacific Rim: The Black is the first of a handful of anime series the streamer is producing alongside Legendary Television. As recently announced, Netflix is also set to debut two new animes based on Kong: Skull Island as well as the Tomb Raider video game franchise.

Check out the trailer below. Pacific Rim: The Black debuts on Netflix on Thursday, March 4. For more on the series, here are the first official images from back in October.

Here is the official synopsis for Pacific Rim: The Black:

There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

