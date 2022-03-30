Last week, Netflix announced that the second season of their animated series Pacific Rim: The Black will be the last. The digital platform has now released a new poster in anticipation of the upcoming series. Pacific Rim: The Black is the latest addition to the Pacific Rim franchise which debuted in 2013 with Guillermo Del Toro’s Pacific Rim, which starred Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, and Rinko Kikuchi.

When Pacific Rim debuted, it was immediately recognized as an ambitious enterprise with extensive world-building, allowing for an immersive viewing experience. The first entry was met with commercial success and critical acclaim, and a thriving franchise was built on its back. The franchise is set in a universe where giant monsters called the Kaiju have emerged from the rim of the Pacific Ocean. In response, humans have built gigantic robots called Jaegars to fight back. Pacific Rim: The Black follows a pair of siblings whose parents left to fight the Kaiju and did not return. Five years after their parents' disappearance, the siblings – Taylor and Hayley – find an abandoned Jaegar which they activate, allowing them to set out to find their parents. On their journey, the duo combat Kaijus and others who want their revived Jaegar for themselves.

The newly released poster shows the siblings' Jaegar – Atlas Destroyer – going head-to-head with an enormous Kaiju, teasing the scale of battles that will be featured in the second season. The poster is light on clues regarding the plot, but Netflix has promised an epic trailer for the upcoming season on Thursday, March 31.

Image via Netflix

Pacific Rim: The Black stands out as a character-driven entry in a larger-than-life franchise. While Pacific Rim projects typically have titanic stakes, in Netflix’s series, Taylor and Hayley simply want to find their parents. However, the upcoming sophomore season is set to take bolder steps in terms of storytelling. The duo, alongside a teenage assassin and a mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy, will have to cross a dangerous territory controlled by a blood-thirsty cult who believes that Kaiju bOy is their Messiah and will do everything in their power to get him.

Calum Worthy voices one-half of the sibling pair, Taylor, while Gideon Adlon voices Hayley. Erica Lindbeck voices Loa, the Jaeger’s AI, and Victoria Grace provides the voice of the teenage assassin, Mei. Additionally, Ben Diskin is on board as the voice of Kaiju Boy. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson serve as showrunners on the anime series.

The complete first season of Pacific Rim: The Black is currently available for viewing on Netflix. The second and final season will debut on the platform on April 19. Until then, check out the newly released poster below:

