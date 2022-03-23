Today, Netflix and Legendary Television announced that the second and final season of Pacific Rim: The Black is coming to the streaming platform next month. The release date for Season 2 of Pacific Rim: The Black also comes with the first look images, bringing back the anime series heroes and villains.

Pacific Rim: The Black is set in a distant future after Pacific Rim: Uprising and follows two siblings in a version of Australia that got abandoned after being destroyed by the kaiju. During the first season, Taylor and Hayley gained control of the Atlas Destroyer — a small-scale Jagger left behind when monsters took over Australia. Aboard the Atlas Destroyer, the siblings had to fight both wild kaiju and human survivors trying to seize control of the Jagger.

In Season 2 of Pacific Rim: The Black, Taylor and Hayley will keep moving towards Sidney, supposedly a safe haven. The siblings are now accompanied by the assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy, who's still trying to figure out his place in the world. However, on their way to Sidney, Taylor and Hayley will have to face the Sisters of the Kaiju, a bloodthirsty cult who thinks bOy is their messiah, and that'll do everything they can to twist him into joining their mission. The first look images of Pacific Rim: The Black give us a terrifying look at the Sisters of the Kaiju while also showing Taylor and Hayley ready to battle inside the Atlas Destroyer.

Pacific Rim: The Black was created by Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution). The series is set in the same universe and timeline as the film franchise created by Guillermo del Toro, which follows human warriors working together to build giant mechas that can protect the world from colossal creatures' attacks.

Pacific Rim: The Black debuts on Netflix on April 19. Check out the new images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of Pacific Rim: Uprising:

In the epic series conclusion of Pacific Rim: The Black, the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent.

