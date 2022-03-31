On the heels of yesterday's poster reveal, Netflix unveiled today the trailer for Season 2 of Pacific Rim: The Black. The animated series is set in the same universe as the 2013 blockbuster and follows two siblings who learn how to pilot an abandoned Jaeger. They set on a journey to find their missing parents after Australia is taken over by the Kaiju. The upcoming season is set to wrap the story, which comes to an end in late April.

The trailer reveals that this season will be no holds barred as Hayley (voiced by Gideon Adion) and Taylor (voiced by Calum Worthy) go deeper into the wasteland that Australia has become in order to find their family. They are joined by teenage assassin Mei (voiced by Victoria Grace) and human-kaiju hybrid “b0y” (voiced by Ben Diskin) who will reveal the true extent of his powers as the journey unfolds.

The Pacific Rim: The Black Season 2 trailer also reveals the ultimate threat that the siblings will have to face before finding out the truth about their missing parents: in a Jaeger cemetery, they discover “the sisters”, a group of creepy fanatics who believe in the arrival of the Kaiju messiah – and Pacific Rim: The Black fans can quickly discover who this legendary figure is. But the messiah is hardly the only Kaiju Taylor and Hayley will have to fight – the trailer suggests the final episodes are brimming with them.

Pacific Rim: The Black is developed by Greg Johnson and Craig Kyle, both of whom have a long history of writing about epic animated adventures: Johnson was a head writer on X-Men: Evolution and also wrote for Transformers: Rescue Bots; Kyle wrote for Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes and co-wrote Marvel Studios' mega-blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok.

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Pacific Rim: The Black on April 19.

In the epic series conclusion of Pacific Rim: The Black (S2), the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent.

