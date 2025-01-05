The Pacific War is a term generally used to describe the hostilities exchanged between Allied forces and the Japanese Empire during World War II. It took place across multiple nations in East and Southeast Asia, as well as Oceania and a few outlying US territories. The jungle environments and coral atolls served as the stage for some of the most brutal fighting of the war and were a totally different battlefield than the ones on the Western Front over in Europe.

This theatre of the war partially began with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941, which thrust the US into the conflict, but it also became a huge part of the Second Sino-Japanese War, which began in 1937. This part of the war lasted for months after Germany surrendered in May of 1945 and finally ended with the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, prompting the Japanese to surrender in September of the same year. With there being so much violence and so many stories to tell, it is to be expected that war movies would jump in on the conflict. These are the best Pacific War movies, which show an infamous part of the war that brought destruction to three different continents.

10 'Midway' (2019)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Midway was actually received poorly by critics, but for more casual audiences, it's action-packed and thrilling despite some glaring historical inaccuracies. The story follows the American Navy's confrontation with the Imperial Japanese Navy at Midway Atoll, which contains a military base and belongs to the United States, though it also features snippets of the earlier Battle of the Coral Sea.

The Battle of Midway was one of the most pivotal battles in the Pacific War, stopping the Japanese Empire's expansion dead in its tracks and coming in as the first major victory won by the Americans. It was a costly fight for the Japanese, who lost four aircraft carriers and loads of manpower. Midway brings the extraordinary story to life right in front of the audiences' eyes, centering on the naval and aerial combat and showcasing the destruction and desperate circumstances faced by the US.

9 'Tora! Tora! Tora!' (1970)

Directed by Richard Fleischer, Kinji Fukusaka, Akira Kurosawa, & Toshio Masuda

Tora! Tora! Tora! takes its name from the abbreviation of the Japanese words totsugeki raigeki, literally meaning "lightning attack," which is similar to the German word Blitzkrieg that was coined during World War II. Both terms effectively refer to a fast and brutal surprise attack, with the attack in this case being the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Pearl Harbor is a US naval base in Hawaii that the Japanese attacked before the US even entered the war for fear they would send help to the Allied forces in the Pacific. Unfortunately for them, it proved to be counter-productive because the US declared war on the Axis powers.

The movie details the attack on Pearl Harbor from both Japanese and American perspectives, with some of the Japanese sequences being directed by the legendary Akira Kurosawa, though he remains uncredited in it. Even though critics felt the film was pretty average, non-critics found it to be rather exciting and surprisingly informative. It was commended for just telling the story without seeming like it was trying to take a side. Rather, it focuses more on giving information and doesn't feel like a propaganda film, coming as a joint project between former enemies to tell a story and show how Japanese-US relations have evolved in the decades since.

8 'Flags of Our Fathers' (2006)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Flags of Our Fathers is about the famous photo of American soldiers raising their nation's flag over Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in Japan. The film centers on the real-life men in the photo, showing their stories and what they, as people, were really all about. The image is one of the most famous war photos due to its patriotic spirit and symbolism, but the truth behind the picture is a lot more brutal than one would imagine.

Not only is Flags of Our Fathers about the battle itself, one of the last ones of World War II, but it's also about the aftereffects of war and assimilating back into society once the guns have fallen silent. The movie isn't just a way of putting names to the men in that iconic photo; it's also a sweeping tale of heroism and the patriotic American spirit that was so needed during World War II.