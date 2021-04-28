Paddington 2 recently toppled Citizen Kane as the best-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes, and director Paul King spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to weigh in the recent drop on Citizen Kane’s previously perfect score on the review aggregator. To be clear, there are other movies with perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes, but Paddington 2 has more reviews, and also Hugh Grant dancing in prison.

Commenting on the latest achievement of Paddington 2, King first tried to give a humble reply, by pointing out the oddness of the situation. In King’s words: "It's extremely lovely to be on any list which includes Citizen Kane, but it is obviously quite an eccentric list that goes from Citizen Kane to Paddington 2, so I'll try not to take it too seriously."

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED:‌ ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’ Is a Brilliant and Hilarious Tale of Family Dysfunction | Review

The situation, though, is too funny not to joke about, and King also added that he won't let it go too much to his head and "immediately build my Xanadu," referencing Kane's mansion from Orson Welles' film. “But I have been cooking up a model just in case", King added. King also tells he’s sure that if Welles "had access to the kind of technology" now available, he would be able to do something "nearly as good" as Paddington 2.

Paddington 2 came out in 2017, and even if a sequel was announced earlier this year, there’s no concrete news about when the movie will be released. The slow process, as King explains, is due to the long time he and StudioCanal are taking to make the best movie they can As King puts it: "It’s tough to get right and we certainly don’t want to make a film just for the sake of making a film," while adding that "Maybe this is where Orson went wrong - he just needed to have spent a little longer on the script!"

When asked about how Paddington, the friendly bear, would celebrate the news, King says that “he’d just crack open the marmalade and have a second sandwich — you’d like to think he wouldn’t get too carried away. But maybe he would! I’m not sure he’s known such an honor in his young life." As for how Charles Foster Kane would react to losing his title to a bear, King said he'd “like to think of him dropping that snow globe and muttering, 'Marmalade'."

Until yesterday, both Citizen Kane and Paddington 2 held a 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes before a negative critic from 1941 resurfaced, dropping Citizen Kane’s approval to 99%. The percentage measures how many of a movie’s reviews were positive without considering any ratings, so even if Paddington 2 is the most universally acclaimed movie, that doesn't necessarily make it the absolute best movie.

King is writing the script for Paddington 3 and will act as a producer, but he won’t come back to direct the sequel due to his busy agenda while helming Warner Bros.' Willy Wonka prequel Wonka. As Paddington 3’s project develops, we’ll be sure to tell you all about it here at Collider, especially since now the sequel has some even bigger shoes to fill.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Why "Fun" Is the Motto of Pixar's Next Film 'Luca'

Share Share Tweet Email

Who Should Play Jim Henson? 7 Actors Who Could Embody the Muppet Man Here's our top picks of who should portray the groundbreaking filmmaker in the recently announced biopic 'Muppet Man.'

Read Next