One of the highest-rated movies of all-time — yes, not in any particular genre, just of all-time — just got the major streaming update that fans have been waiting for. Prime Video has officially announced that Paddington 2, which was nominated for three BAFTAs and is referenced in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as Nicolas Cage's favorite movie, will officially begin streaming on the platform on September 26. Paddington 2 is currently not streaming anywhere and is only available for rent on Prime Video for $3.79, so its addition to streaming is certainly a welcome one. The film stars Ben Whishaw as the titular character, with Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, and Michael Gambon all playing supporting roles. It currently sits at a nearly perfect 99% rating from critics and a slightly lower but still impressive 88% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paddington 2 was written by Paul King and Simon Farnaby. The latter made his feature writing debut in 2016 with Mindhorn, the dark comedy he also starred in alongside Steve Coogan. He most recently wrote the screenplay for Wonka, the Timothée Chalemet-led flick that grossed over $500 million at the worldwide box office. Scribe Paul King also directed Paddington 2 and the original Paddington film, which was released in 2014. He also teamed up with Farnaby to direct Wonka, and his feature directorial debut came in 2009 when he helmed Benny and the Bully after writing several episodes of smaller TV series. Mark Burton, Jon Croker, Will Smith (not that one), and Simon Stephenson all have screenwriting credits on Paddington 2, as does Michael Bond for creating the character.

How Much Money Did 'Paddington 2' Make at the Box Office?

Paddington 2 was produced for a reported budget of $40 million, which the film earned back with its domestic total alone. Overall, Paddington 2 grossed $40 million at the domestic box office and a whopping $186 million overseas, for a worldwide total of more than $226 million, meaning the film earned more than five times its reported budget. Paddington is set to return with another adventure on January 17, 2025, with Paddington in Peru, which will see Farnaby handle the screenplay along with Mark Burton, Jon Foster, James Lamont, and Paul King, with Dougal Wilson taking over directorial duties.

