Expectations are a crippling weight to carry around. After missing Paddington 2 when the movie first came out, all I heard for years without an end was how good Paul King’s sequel was. As a fan of the first Paddington, I believed the sequel would offer some good time, but I couldn’t understand why Paddington 2 got the hype the first one missed. Then came The Unbearable Weight of Incredible Talent, crowning Paddington 2 as one of the three best movies ever released. My expectations were over the ceiling when I finally got to watch Paddington 2, and as such, I was bound to hit some hard and cold disappointment. That I didn’t is proof of how good Paddington 2 is. It doesn’t matter how good you think Paddington 2 might be. The actual movie will still be better.

On paper, Paddington 2 doesn’t sound so different from every other family movie you can find. The story follows the titular protagonist, a kind-hearted bear whose clumsiness constantly gets him in trouble. Still, Paddington Brown (voiced by Ben Whishaw) never loses his faith in humanity and contaminates everyone who crosses his path with kindness. It’s a sugary plot that could push some viewers away, but King’s execution of the concept is close to perfection.

First, let’s discuss the script. Paddington 2 screenplay, written by King alongside Simon Farnaby, doesn’t waste a second of the audience’s time. Every image and line of dialogue serves the story, and all the mundane things that get mentioned in the first minutes of Paddington 2 will become key plot elements during the third act. King and Farbany are also wise to trust the audience to make their own connections and not waste explaining why some characters can do what they can. It’s all explicitly shown at some point in the movie, so there’s no need to tell. Especially when it comes to family stories, there’s a trend in Hollywood to think of children as ignorant imps who need constant repetition, which makes this kind of movie almost unbearable for adults. Not Paddington 2, as all the pieces fit perfectly, but the screenplay lets you fit the puzzle together.

Besides that, no character goes wasted, and everyone who gets to interact with Paddington during the movie’s 104 minutes runtime gets their life changed somehow. Paddington spreads joy and love anywhere he goes, and the script underlines how people’s lives are worsened by his absence. Side characters with no more than a couple of minutes of screen time go on their own journey of improvement thanks to the friendly neighbor bear, and King’s masterful direction is able to arrange all these moving pieces elegantly, a feat that seems impossible for many other directors dealing with simpler plots.

That doesn’t mean Paddington 2 doesn’t find time for levity. Despite the tightness of the script, the sequel is bursting with funny moments where Paddington tries to do something and fails because, well, he’s a bear! And when chaos gets unleashed by innocent paws, King proves you can take everything we’ve learned watching Looney Tunes and apply it to a live-action movie. The physical comedy on Paddington 2 is always on point. And best of all, it’s never the product of malice or ill-intention but comes from accidents that will be used to create human (beary?) connections further down the road.

It’s also essential to point out how gorgeous Paddington 2 really is. London was never prettier than when it’s shown through cinematographer Erik Wilson’s lenses. There’s a warm light encompassing the buildings, and it doesn’t take more than a few seconds for us to forget the big city is gray, dirty, and noisy. With Paddington 2, King also decided he would experiment more with images and seamlessly blends sections of 2D animation, stop-motion, and still frames that never break down the flow of the movie. On the contrary, these moments help the sequel to shine even brighter, as King selects new toys from his chest to play around with the beauty of the story. One specific scene transports Paddington inside a pop-up book, and the result is one of the most dazzling moments in the history of family-friendly cinema.

Despite recognizing the worth of family movies, it’s not always that we can recommend them without reservation. Paddington 2, however, is much more than a movie for kids, as it’s crafted with such care and attention to detail that it gets close to cinema perfection. The entire cast has their moment to shine, and they all do when the time comes. The movie remains a jewel when it comes to creatively developing scenarios. And the script is, without a doubt, one of the best things written by human hands. Paddington 2 embraces the wackiness of its core concept to make you laugh as often as it can, but it will probably squeeze a few tears because it cares enough about the characters to make even the simplest encounter have high emotional stakes.

It took me five years to give Paddington 2 a chance. Still, I’m now a proud member of the bear fan club. And I join my voice to the choir that claims this is one of the best movies ever made.

Rating: A+++