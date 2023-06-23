This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Paddington in Peru just confirmed its first official cast member, as The Hollywood Reporter states that Olivia Colman has joined the cast of the highly anticipated sequel. Plot details for the third installment in the franchise are currently kept under wraps, but Colman's character is set to be the leader of a bear retirement home in Peru, a fact that could perhaps be setting the stage for the premise of the movie. As of today, the Secret Invasion performer is the only star attached to the project, and it is unknown if cast members from previous installments will be back for the international adventure.

The first Paddington movie introduced this version of Michael Bond's lovable bear, who escapes Peru after an earthquake leaves his home devastated. Due to a promise an archeologist made to his family decades prior, he decides that going to London would be the best solution to his problem. He is eventually found by Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins), who adopt him and name him after the train station they find him in. The movie ended up earning around $282 million at the worldwide box office, prompting the studio to start development on a sequel shortly after the first chapter was released.

That's how Paddington 2 ended up hitting the big screen three years after its predecessor delighted the world with the adventures of the wholesome bear. Bonneville and Hawkins ended up reprising their roles, in a new story that saw Paddington enjoying life with his new family in London. But everything would change when Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant) stole a book from a store Paddington was working in. With a lack of evidence that could point the authorities in the right direction, Paddington ended up going to prison for a crime he didn't commit.

Why Isn't Paul King Directing Paddington 3?

After directing the first two installments in the series, it was expected for Paul King to return to the director's chair for the upcoming trip to Peru. However, the filmmaker wasn't available, as he was working on Wonka for Warner Bros. Starring Timothée Chalamet as a young version of the legendary candy manufacturer, the musical will explore a side of the character that has never made a statement on the big screen before. Previous adaptations always portray Willy Wonka as an older man, allowing the upcoming film to have a voice of its own.