Paddington is heading to Peru, and that's news everybody can get on board with. Paddington in Peru, the third film in the series of adventures of the little lost bear who loves marmalade sandwiches, will begin filming in July, according to a new report released today by Deadline. It's been six years since the release of Paddington 2 - widely considered one of the greatest films of all time, and certainly the best reviewed ever - and the time has come for him to return to his roots in "deepest, darkest Peru" - the country from where he first travelled to London all those years ago.

Deadline states that Ben Whishaw is set to return as the voice of the titular bear, along with a host of returning cast members that should include Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins as Paddington's adoptive parents, Mr. and Mrs. Brown. The last time Paddington was seen on-screen was for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee last year, having tea with Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace, prior to her passing in September 2022.

Paul King, director of Paddington and Paddington 2, is stepping aside from the director's chair this time around - however, he will exectuve produce the film, and he has collaborated with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton to pen a story for the film, with the screenplay written by Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont. Replacing King as director is Dougal Wilson in his feature debut.

The News Will Be Welcomed After Filming Uncertainty

The definite announcement of filming commencing this summer comes as welcome news, following Whishaw's comments in February when speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Sundance Film Festival, where he admitted uncertainty over the script and shooting date, which had been due to begin in 2022.

“I haven't read this script and I don't even know when we're due to shoot it. I don't know. I thought it would be happening by now, but I don't know. It's gone silent in the way that sometimes these things do. Maybe that just means they're still working on it, or maybe it means it's not happening, or you just don't know.”

The previous films grossed more than $500 million at the worldwide box office, and both were nominated at the BAFTAs. Paddington is a cultural icon in the United Kingdom, and stars have expressed their desire to take part in movies that have been as beloved as the stories on which they were based. Last week, Florence Pugh admitted she would love to be a part of the film series, having been a huge fan - and even spoke with the little bear on social media. The campaign for the two of them to start working together in the kitchen begins now.

