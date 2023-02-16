In the recent comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pedro Pascal’s character shares a conversation with the real Nicolas Cage about why Paddington 2 is the greatest movie ever made. While it’s a humorous scene, Pascal’s positive opinion about the film is not one he’s isolated in. After a tremendous amount of glowing praise and great reviews, Paddington 2, like its predecessor, was hailed as a thoughtful, creative, and genuinely brilliant film that suits audiences of all ages. These are the rare “family films” where every member of a family can enjoy them, not just children. In the midst of COVID-19 shutdowns, the soothing, optimistic nature of the Paddington franchise came as a welcome relief to film fans who were looking for a sense of hope. It only emphasized why we need Paddington 3 to give us more gentle wisdom in these trying times.

The History of Paddington Bear

The character of Paddington Bear has existed since 1958 in a series of children’s novels by the British author Michael Bond. Paddington is adopted by the Brown family after leaving his home in Peru and wandering lost within the London Paddington Station; the novels underscored Paddington’s kindness, and how goodwill and positivity are always needed. Although there were a few television adaptations, Paul King’s 2014 film Paddington (which hit U.S. theaters in 2015) was the first live-action installment in the series and starred Ben Whishaw as the voice of the titular, beloved bear. Both King and Whishaw returned for the acclaimed sequel, which somehow received an even more positive response than its predecessor.

Why Haven't We Got 'Paddington 3 Yet'?

The film tells the delightful story of how Paddington learns the nature of thoughtfulness from his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), and becomes accepted within the home of Henry (Hugh Bonneville), Mary (Sally Hawkins), Jonathan (Samuel Joseline), and Judy Brown (Madeline Harris). Paddington’s adventures are exciting and touching and based on the incredible source material at the creative team’s disposal and the overwhelmingly positive response to the first two installments, a third film in the series seemed all but guaranteed. Unfortunately, King was not able to return to the series due to his commitments to directing Wonka. While Dougal Wilson has been named as the director of Paddington in Peru, Whishaw recently said that there’s been little development since. While perhaps Paddington himself would tell us to be patient, we’re tired of waiting, because we need Paddington 3 now more than ever.

The 'Paddington' Movies Are a Rare Success for Live-Action Family Films

Live-action family films have been struggling for many years, and they’re even less frequent now. The early 2000s saw a string of generic family films that generally followed a somewhat similar premise: an overworked dad or lonely guy, usually played by a well-known star, would do something goofy and learn to be a better person or unite with his family. Films like Jack Black in Gulliver’s Travels, Jim Carrey in Mr. Popper’s Penguins, Brendan Fraser in Furry Vengeance, Adam Sandler in Bedtime Stories, Vin Diesel in The Pacifier, and Dwayne Johnson in The Tooth Fairy only proved that the genre had gone stale. Recent attempts to bring classic children’s characters to life such as Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, and Clifford the Big Red Dog failed to revitalize them in any meaningful way.

However, the reason these films haven’t found success is that they lack the nuance of the Paddington films; while most family films speak down to children and have generic messages and themes, the Paddington films examine what it’s like to be kind in the modern world. They don’t shy away from how hard it can be, and there are moments in both films that are tear-jerking. Sadly, there are jerks and selfish people out there, and Paddington doesn’t idealize that. The realistic, yet continuously joyous approach that the films take is why they’re such great bonding tools for all members of the family.

It’s not hard to see why family films are struggling right now; many of these films are simply distributed to streaming services, and the price of taking an entire family to the theaters has only risen exponentially. The box office success of Paddington 3 could come as an aid to the entire industry and show that there is room for films other than comic book adaptations and fully animated projects.

Why Do We Love the 'Paddington' Movies So Much?

The films find the perfect balance between heart and humor. While most family films opt for cheap jokes that can be taken out of context for promotional materials, Paddington has artfully constructed sequences that are legitimately engaging. Paddington’s baking routines in prison in Paddington 2 are executed with the precision of Wes Anderson; this has far more staying power than a cutaway gag and easily prompts a second viewing. Similarly, the final train action sequence is worthy of any action scene in a Mad Max or Mission: Impossible film.

Perhaps the reason that the films are so beloved is that the cast is taking the material seriously. The depiction of the Browns’ marriage is realistic, and both Hawkins and Bonneville gracefully show how couples deal with troubling circumstances. It’s also a franchise in which the children evolve and have an active part in the plot, and the stories focus on how their creativity makes them unique. The Browns function like a real family, and the CGI used to bring Paddington to life is so well done that it doesn’t feel odd to see a bear in the mix. There’s a genuine sense of excitement around seeing these characters return for another adventure.

Of course, the most exciting aspect of Paddington in Peru is the casting of the main villain. Nicole Kidman’s performance in the first film was certainly a lot of fun, but it was Hugh Grant’s uproarious role in the sequel as the manipulative thief Phoenix Buchanan that took the internet by storm and elicited genuine Academy Awards buzz. Considering the caliber of talent involved with the franchise, there’s no doubt that a third film could get another veteran star to get involved.

The Paddington films are insightful, hilarious, and heartwarming; they’re everything we need at the cinema right now. It would be a shame to see this franchise cut off, as the passion behind the films by the cast and crew is evident. While there’s always skepticism about a new director stepping in, Paddington himself would probably tell us to be gracious and show Wilson respect. With so many unnecessary upcoming sequels, Paddington 3 is the one we’re crying out for.