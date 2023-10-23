After waiting for a long time to see everyone's favorite bear with a red hat on the big screen again, audiences will be able to catch Paddington in Peru in theaters on January 17, 2025. Sony Pictures has just dated the next installment of the franchise, which is set to take the titular bear on an international quest to visit his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton). Ben Whishaw returns to voice Paddington, in an adventure very different from the ones the character was caught in when he was introduced in the movies directed by Paul King. The third movie in the series contains a couple of surprising additions to its cast.

Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas are set to join the franchise in the upcoming film, playing the roles of The Reverend Mother and Hunter Cabot, respectively. They were supposed to be joined by Rachel Zegler, but the actress had to drop put of the project due to scheduling conflicts related to the SAG-AFTRA strike that hasn't been resolved yet. Family always comes first in a story involving the lovely Paddington, and given how the new movie will see him reunited with his aunt, it looks like his second sequel won't be the exception.

Many changes are happening behind the scenes as Paddington's journey continues, with the biggest one being Dougal Wilson directing the sequel instead of Paul King. After the man who helmed the first two installments was busy while working on the upcoming musical, Wonka, Wilson took over the next Paddington sequel, making it his feature directorial debut. In addition to the directorial change, Emily Mortimer will replace Sally Hawkins in the role of Mrs. Brown. The wholesome bear might've received a couple of changes during the development of his new adventure, but Paddington is ready to come back with yet another entertaining story for the whole family.

Paddington's Road Back to Peru

Sony had been trying to get the development of a third Paddington movie off the ground for many years, ever since Paddington 2 arrived at the big screen in 2017. But a slow process and the way the pandemic affected the industry only made it possible for the studio to work on the next installment this year, leaving everything ready for the protagonist to return in 2025. Paddington in Peru would be releasing eleven years after the first installment in the series was launched, celebrating a decade of adventures with the bear voiced by Ben Wishaw.