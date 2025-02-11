Undeniably, Paddington is everyone’s favorite bear. The British franchise has given us some amazing adventures, love for marmalade, some iconic pop-culture moments, and a universally loved talking bear. Movie after movie, the franchise is getting more and more ambitious. In a new interview with Deadline, Studiocanal CEO and Canal+ Deputy CEO Anna Marsh confirmed another film in the franchise along with a few more plans for the bear.

“There will be a fourth film,” says Marsh about the massive success of the latest installment, Paddington in Peru, which garnered $104 million at the worldwide box office. The latest installment sees Paddington the Brown family heading to the jungles of Peru to find Paddington’s beloved aunt, who recently went missing. And it seems like Paddinton and his family will have more adventures to go on, as Marsh further revealed,

“We’re thinking about the next movies and we’re working on a new TV series as well as the stage show musical with Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley.”

The 'Paddington' Franchise Is a Massive Hit