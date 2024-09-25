Paddington in Peru will be making its way to theaters in a few months, but that won't be the last audiences will see of the charismatic bear. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a fourth Paddington movie is in development, as well as a television series centered around the character who's been entertaining the world for a decade. StudioCanal has found plenty of success with the franchise, and the company has already decided where to take Paddington next.

In order to allow the youngest members of the audience to get close to Paddington, the studio has been working on launching social media pages based around the character, as well as the Paddington Bear Experience in London. The immersive additions to the franchise were created in order to create more awareness surrounding the friendly bear. At the same time, StudioCanal has been working on an extensive marketing campaign ahead of the launch of Paddington in Peru. The highly-anticipated sequel will be making its way to the big screen in the United States on January 17, 2025.

Paddington and Paddington 2 introduced this iteration of the unforgettable character created by Michael Bond. The first movie was directed by Paul King, and it presented Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins) as the kind couple who decided to adopt Paddington when he got lost in the big city. Their relationship has continued to grow during the course of the franchise, as Paddington attempts to find out more about his past.

What Will 'Paddington in Peru' Be About?

Paddington in Peru will take the bear outside his comfort zone. His beloved Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) has gone missing, and it'll be up to the titular character to find out what happened to her. But the trip to Peru will be full of complications. Characters such as The Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman) and Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas) will change the pace of Paddington's journey, as the mystery behind Aunt Lucy's disappearance steals the spotlight in the upcoming sequel.

Paul King still loves Paddington, even if the development of Wonka didn't allow the filmmaker to return for the latest installment of the series. The studio decided to hire Dougal Wilson to take care of Paddington in Peru, setting the stage for the action-packed adventure audiences will see on the big screen next year. And the upcoming sequel is just the beginning. Now that a fourth movie and a television series have been confirmed, it'll be interesting to see where Paddington in Peru leaves the character.

Paddington in Peru will premiere in theaters in the US on January 17, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.