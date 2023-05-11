As much as Paddington Bear (Ben Whishaw) is a beacon of light and kindness for all humanity to see, he is also a British cultural icon with decades of history. And in that history, there are a number of times Paddington has been shown not only celebrating the monarchy but meeting the queen. Fans with access to Twitter may have noticed a number of people dunking on Paddington for his pro-monarchy posts about the recent coronation. As citizens of the modern day with democratic sensibilities, it can be hard to reconcile our love for this adorable little bear with his support of an archaic institution. Can we enjoy Paddington if we’re anti-monarchy? Of course, we can, because at its core, the story of Paddington does not align with pro-monarchy beliefs.

We Need to Radicalize Paddington!

The monarchy is something that has been taken for granted. Its place has been so secure that acceptance and support of it has for a long time gone unhindered even while it was questioned. And as someone who found a home in England, it makes sense that Paddington would hold some sense of reverence for his place of refuge. He’s a citizen indoctrinated by the same beliefs as the rest, uncritically singing “God Save The Queen." But the monarchy doesn’t like bears like Paddington. He’s an outsider, an immigrant, and he doesn’t even pay taxes (they have that in common, at least). His complacency in celebrating the monarchy only serves to show he has yet to be disillusioned.

The first step is recognizing that Paddington already exists as a force for reformation. In the first film, Paddington (2014), he helps to reconcile and reform the Brown family from their rigid and emotionally distant relationships. In the second, Paddington 2 (2017), he reforms an entire prison, wardens and inmates included. Paddington is a force that arrives at outdated and broken institutions and fixes them. The monarchy is just a larger, older, eviler institution and if Paddington had the same up close and personal experience with them as he did with others, he’d see the cracks just as clearly. If Paddington in Peru were to see the bear going to Buckingham Palace (although the title suggests that it's unlikely), the institution would likely crumble by the end of the day.

We need to remember that Paddington, while a working bear, is very much still like a kid. And like kids, he has a sort of reverence for the powers that are instilled in everyone through childhood. We uncritically sing national anthems and gawk at the majesty of these monumental old buildings. One of the first acts of kindness he received in England was from a palace guard. But his lived experience is not one that aligns with a pro-monarchy stance. Paddington immigrated illegally, he works odd jobs, and he’s an ex-convict (even if he was falsely accused). He’s not exactly someone in the best graces of the conservative establishment. So why have his views not changed? And how could we help him see the errors in his ways?

Paddington’s Pro-Monarchy History

Image Via BBC

In the beloved Paddington films, there’s not much by way of pro-monarchy sentiment, at least not more than could be found in any children’s film set in England. But looking elsewhere we can see Paddington has had a few run-ins with the royal family. Videos of him drinking tea with the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee or other occasions are especially depressing. And while he’s never outright said he wants to uphold the monarchy, his presence around them certainly speaks volumes.

He’s a bear of the people, a bear of his community, a bear for reform, and he’s been indoctrinated into thinking he’s given this wonderful home by the grace of kings and not solely by the kindness of those around him. The messaging of Paddington is one of community and fairness. He spreads kindness and light wherever he goes ( essentially, the exact opposite of the British Empire). “If we’re kind and polite the world will be right” is not a statement that can ring true under the oppressive thumb of the monarchy.

The Monarchy Is Not Kind And Polite

Image via StudioCanal

Aunt Lucy’s (Imelda Staunton) tried and true statement of “If we’re kind and polite the world will be right” argues for personal accountability. We get out of the world what we put into it. But looking at the history of the monarchy, it’s easy to see this positive outlook is nowhere to be seen. The monarchy is built on the pillaging and theft conducted on a global scale. They took and took and gave back nothing. Now monarchs don’t even have the facade of divine right to keep them in place. Ultimately, they contribute nothing, sitting atop stolen wealth, and continue to take. Understanding that the core themes of Paddington are utterly irreconcilable with loyalist beliefs is essential.

Like any form of art, people are able to take away their own interpretations but truly the core values of Paddington seem completely out of line with pro-monarchy beliefs. The choice is ours to engage with Paddington knowing he’s expressed loyalist sentiments before but his actions speak louder. Above all, Paddington is a kind and reasonable bear who cares about the well-being of others. Give him 20 minutes in a room with some marmalade sandwiches and anti-monarchy folks and he’d likely come around.

So, yes, it is possible to love Paddington and hate the monarchy. Nuance is necessary when engaging with any kind of text, even those aimed at kids or with lighthearted messages. Understanding that Paddington’s pro-monarchy statements don’t necessarily align with his lived reality, knowing the damage the monarchy has caused, and seeing its current vapidness. We can see the truth of Paddington’s messages and understand that a legacy of imperial rule conflicts with them. Paddington is, at his core, a kind little bear who helps to make the lives of those around him better. His philosophy of kindness and care is one he puts into action to help people every day and that is more than most monarchs of the last few centuries could say for themselves. If he could only realize that the life he’s lived is incongruent with loyalist values or come to see the harm the monarchy has done in the next Paddington film, then the world would truly be right.