Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for 'Paddington in Peru'

In an age where audiences have become numb to terrible live-action adaptations of beloved children's characters, the Paddington films have become renowned as one of the best family trilogies in cinematic history. The story of a young bear from Darkest Peru making his way to London and his adventures with his new human family is beloved by audiences of all ages, with the second film being one of Rotten Tomatoes’ highest-rated films of all time.

That success can be attributed to their quirky sense of humor, their warm, extremely British tone, and the characters that inhabit a world much like ours with just a small twinge of fantasy. They are either great heroes who aid the titular bear on his journey, or delightfully wicked baddies who want to stuff him, jail him, or exploit him for their own gain. Even beyond Paddington himself, the characters in his films bring these stories to beautiful life.

10 Mrs. Mary Brown

Played by Sally Hawkins & Emily Mortimer

Image via StudioCanal

While her husband is strict, cynical, and agitated, Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins and Emily Mortimer) is flighty, freewheeling, and lives for the moment. As an illustrator for adventure stories, her hobbies include exploring the London sewers, swimming in a Victorian bathing pond naked, and preparing to swim the English Channel to France (then swimming back because she forgot her passport). She’s got a great sense of adventure but an even bigger heart, being the Brown family member to bring Paddington into their lives.

As the bear acclimates to London life, she remains his greatest champion in finding a home even when other family members don’t want to at first. She continues to play a large role in both sequels, making it her mission to prove Paddington’s innocence and aiding his quest to find Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) in Peru while attempting to keep Judy (Madeleine Harris) close to home while she prepares for university.