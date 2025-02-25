The trio of Paddington movies have risen to a pop culture phenomenon thanks to a multitude of factors. From endearing, witty scripts to iconic ensemble performances, there has simply been no other family-friendly trilogy that has quite captured the essence of the genre as well as Paddington. The latest installment in the trilogy, Paddington in Peru, finally made its U.S. debut this past Valentine's Day, bringing beaming smiles to theatergoers across the nation as Paddington (Ben Whishaw) finally tracked his roots.

As the credits roll and the tears dry, it's wise to reflect on the trilogy as a whole and how this adorable, marmalade sandwich-eating bear became a pivotal symbol for a modern-day immigrant's journey. Of course, this journey's detailing and its subsequent success would have been impossible without the trilogy's genius sets of scripts, with the likes of Jon Foster, Simon Farnaby, and Paul King crafting screenplays with the perfect blend of education and entertainment. With that in mind, here's a look at the 10 best quotes from the Paddington movies, ranked.

10 "A wise bear always keeps a marmalade sandwich in his hat in case of emergency."

'Paddington' (2014)

Image via StudioCanal

Paddington is an iconic character that dates all the way back to October 1958, with generations of fans growing up on the tales penned by Michael Bond. With that in mind, the movie trilogy had the improbable task of accurately capturing the essence that is so beloved the world over, with the minutiae of the titular Bear needing to be perfected.

In this moment in the first 2014 outing, Paddington reveals the marmalade sandwich underneath his hat, an iconic part of his character that showcases his enigmatic charm. In fact, when the first movie came out, there were several reports of the sales of marmalade soaring, which goes to show the cultural impact Paddington still has after so long.