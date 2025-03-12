Paddington in Peru has been yet another success for the titular bear based on the children’s books by Michael Bond, with this third installment managing to take the marmalade lover out of his London comfort zone and back to Peru whilst still achieving universal critical and audience acclaim. Featuring an ensemble including Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Ben Whishaw, Paddington in Peru has climbed its way to the heady heights of $175 million at the global box office, split between a domestic haul of $37.1 million and $138.8 million from overseas markets.

However, Paddington in Peru's success has led to a new milestone for the entire franchise, with all three movies in the trilogy now totaling over $150 million in domestic box office revenue. Of course, this is thanks in most part to the financial success of the first two outings, with 2018's Paddington 2, directed by Paul King, earning $40 million from US theaters, and the first installment, also helmed by King, taking home an eye-watering $76 million nationwide. Worldwide, the trilogy has earned a huge $667 million to date, a figure that the folks behind the first installment could've only dreamed of.

'Paddington in Peru' Marks the Third Critical Success in a Row