While Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was denied a theatrical release in North America, Paddington in Peru didn’t face similar difficulties. The movie was released domestically a few months after its debut in the United Kingdom — both Paddington and Bridget Jones are considered cultural icons there — but has delivered a strong performance nonetheless. It is now aiming for the $200 million mark worldwide, a benchmark that both of its predecessors were able to surpass as well. However, Paddington 3 is still the lowest-grossing installment of the trilogy, which debuted a little over a decade ago.

With $37 million domestically and another $139 million from overseas markets, Paddington 3 has grossed a cumulative global total of $175 million so far. By comparison, the first Paddington film made over $310 million globally, including re-release revenue. The movie was released in 2014. Paddington 2 followed in 2018, and generated over $280 million worldwide. Both films were directed by Paul King, who didn’t return to direct the third installment, choosing instead to helm Wonka for Warner Bros. while debutante Dougal Wilson took over the reins of the Paddington franchise.

The trilogy, based on the children’s books by Michael Bond, has generated nearly $800 million worldwide so far, of which $150 million has come from domestic theaters. Despite the source material's relative unpopularity in North America, each of the three Paddington films has been critically acclaimed. The first movie holds a “fresh” 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, while Paddington 2 holds an even better 99% score. It’s regarded as one of the finest sequels ever made.

'Paddington 3' Is the Most Expensive Installment of the Trilogy