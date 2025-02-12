Summary Paddington in Peru is a long-awaited sequel with an exciting journey through South America.

The film introduces new cast members Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas.

In this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Banderas and Colman call Paddington an icon of kindness and warmth.

Paddington Bear is cherished the whole world over. First appearing in British books in the late '50s, Paddington’s iconic hat, coat, and love of marmalade have made this sweet bear a staple of many’s childhood. Having always heard Paddington came from the “darkest Peru,” the popular film series makes the trek to his homeland to finally learn a little more backstory of the world’s most lovely sandwich-eating bear. Newly added to the series are the Oscar-winning Olivia Colman and Oscar-nominated Antonio Banderas, rounding out Paddington’s most exciting expedition to date: Paddington in Peru.

This long-awaited sequel to the iconic Paddington series of films centers on the Brown family and Paddington Bear’s exciting journey to South America to visit Paddington’s Aunt Lucy (voiced by Imelda Staunton). After the family meets Colman’s Reverend Mother, they learn Aunt Lucy can be found on Peru’s Rumi Rock and jump at the adventure. On the way to find her, Paddington and company cross paths with Banderas' Hunter Cabot—guided by jungle spirits on an endless search for gold and the famed, long-lost city of El Dorado—who tries to hijack the Brown’s familial expedition. The film co-stars Ben Whishaw (Mary Poppins Returns) as the voice of Paddington Bear, Emily Mortimer (Hugo), and Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey).

Before the movie's theatrical release, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub spoke with Colman and Banderas to talk about the lasting impact of the character and these films. They discuss Paddington Bear as an “icon of kindness,” the instant Puss in Boots: The Last Wish connection, and Colman’s future War of the Roses remake.

‘Paddington in Peru’ Is a ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Reunion

In addition to Banderas’ iconic ferocious feline, Colman voiced Mama Bear in the threequel.

COLLIDER: I'm going to start with the most important question for both of you. When did you find out that only people who had been in Puss in Boots were allowed to join the sequel?

OLIVIA COLMAN: Well, we insisted upon it with.

ANTONIO BANDERAS: Exactly. [Laughs]

COLMAN: We didn't make the connection until quite a chunk into the day that we’d both been in that film together.

BANDERAS: Yeah, it's true.

In a World of Division and Turmoil, Be a Paddington

“Paddington is an icon because he is kindness.”

I'm a huge fan of the Paddington movies. I love the character, I love these films, and I'm imagining that you guys and your families are, as well. Which friend or family member was the most excited when you told them you were going to be in a Paddington movie?

BANDERAS: In my case, it was my daughter, Stella. She's living in Los Angeles now, and I live in Spain. When I said to her, “Hey, Stella, they called me to do this movie, Paddington Bear…” “Oh, you have to do it, Papi! I love that character! I love that character from many years ago. You have to do it.” [Laughs] My daughter is 28 years old now, but she was insistent. It was like, “Okay, okay. I signed the contract.” That was the first sign that I had to be in the movie, so I read the script right after that, and she was right. It was a beautiful script, and I am very happy that I am here.

Image via StudioCanal

COLMAN: For me, I was the most excited, and then next was our daughter, who's nine, who went, “You’re going to meet him?!” That was really lovely.

What do you think it is about Paddington and these movies that have resonated with so many millions of people around the world?

BANDERAS: I think there is a lack of kindness in the world in general, and of sweetness and of understanding and listening to each other, and I think all of those things are in this character, Paddington. So, he covers, in a way, that kind of lacking of that thing. And family. Getting together and feeling that warmth that you were talking about when you are with your family and yourself, with your kids and food, and maybe a good movie. Somebody said today that the movie felt like a big, warm hug, and I think that that's what the people need in today's world: a big, warm hug. Sometimes it’s that simple.

COLMAN: Paddington is an icon because he is kindness. He is a big, warm hug. He is accepting of everybody. He sees the good in everybody, and I think all nice people around the world would like that to be more prevalent, particularly in our leaders. If Paddington was in charge, how lovely a world it would be.

Image via StudioCanal

100%. I was going to talk politics, but no, this is not the right time.

COLMAN: We just want Paddington. A little hint to all people all over the world who are voting: see which option is the most like Paddington, and then go for that one.

Yes. I completely agree.

‘The Roses’ Is “Less of a Remake”

The dark comedy is written by Tony McNamara and directed by Jay Roach.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Olivia, I actually have to ask you an individual question. I am very excited to see The Roses, mostly because of Tony McNamara and his script. What you can tease about the remake and his script?

COLMAN: Tony McNamara is… Well, I don't need to convert you. I would do anything that he'd written. It's less of a remake and more of a jumping-off point. So, I think we were influenced by that film, and then it's become something quite different. Tony has elevated it even further. It is a couple fighting to the death, but it's very funny. Tony's made it even funnier, and it was so much fun to make. We had an amazing American cast, as well, of very, very funny people.

Paddington in Peru is now playing around the world and sets off on its American adventure on February 14.