While the first Paddington film was perceived to be a very loving tribute to one of the most iconic children’s novel series of all time, the sequel, Paddington 2, was almost instantly canonized as being a modern classic. Beyond the fact that the film inserted a sense of hopefulness in a time when many people had lost any sense of optimism, Paddington 2 became a sensation thanks to the brilliant performance by Hugh Grant, who gave what was arguably one of the best performances of his career as Phoenix Buchannan. The popularity of Grant’s performance put a significant amount of pressure on the next established actor cast as antagonist in the franchise, but thankfully Antonio Banderas brings the perfect zany energy to his idiosyncratic role in Paddington in Peru.

Who Does Antonio Banderas Play in 'Paddington in Peru'?