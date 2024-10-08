Fans can’t wait for their favorite bear to return in Paddington in Peru. The third installment of the Marmalade-loving bear’s franchise will take fans to Peru to meet his beloved aunt, and we can’t wait for it. As the release date nears, the makers are teasing the audience with new looks and Total Films has unveiled a new image hyping the feature further. The new image sees Paddington in a boat cabin, he’s twisted in phone cables hanging mid-air. The image further hints at the many misadventures our favorite bear will go through to finally find his missing aunt.

The returning cast members include Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, along with Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Imelda Staunton, and Carla Tous. Sally Hawkins, who voiced Mary Brown won’t be returning to the franchise giving way to Emily Mortimer to voice the character in the upcoming film.

What’s ‘Paddington in Peru’ About?

Image via StudioCanal

While not many details are known the movie will take Paddington to Peru to see his Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. When his aunt goes missing, Paddington with the Brown Family in tow, sets off on an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru. The movie will see some new faces, like Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot, a friendly boat captain, and Olivia Colman as one of the nuns at Aunt Lucy's sanctuary.

Speaking to Collider, Colman previously shared her excitement about joining the franchise, "Yes, I remember that there used to be a Paddington cartoon on the telly when I was little, which was these black and white drawings of the Brown family, and I don’t think they really moved. The only one that really moved, in quite a stiff and staccato way, was Paddington, with his blue coat and red hat. Michael Hordern was the Narrator. I loved that as a kid,” she shared, adding “And then, when the films came out, I had small kids and I remember watching with our eldest two when he puts the toothbrush in his ears, and he has that lovely cross-eyed pleasurable face, and they giggled. I thought, 'Oh, my entire family are in.' They were in love with Paddington from that moment on. So yeah, when that opportunity came up, I said, 'Yes, please!'"

Paddington in Peru will be released on November 8 in the UK, and January 17, 2025 in the US. You can check out the new image above. You can watch where the journey started in Paddington streaming on Hulu.

Paddington in Peru Main Genre Family Writers Michael Bond , Mark Burton , Simon Farnaby , Paul King

