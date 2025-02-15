After a wondrous run in international markets, Paddington in Peru finally debuted domestically this week. The movie was originally supposed to be released a month ago, but the delay hasn't exactly hurt it. Paddington in Peru was able to pass the $100 million mark at the box office in the meantime, and is poised to provide much-needed counter-programming this week as audiences flock towards Captain America: Brave New World. While the superhero tent pole will beat Paddington in Peru at the box office, the children's film has out-classed it when it comes to critical and audience reception.

Not only did the film earn a superior rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, it has also earned a better grade on CinemaScore. The platform polls opening day audiences on the basis of how likely they are to recommend a film to others. And those that watched Paddington in Peru were stupendously impressed. They awarded the film an excellent A CinemaScore, which happens to be the same as those earned by the first Paddington film, and also Paddington 2. Each installment in the trilogy has been critically acclaimed, in addition to delivering big bucks at the box office.

By comparison, Brave New World earned a disappointing B- CinemaScore. The fourth installment in the Captain America franchise is eyeing around $90 million across the extended Presidents' Day holiday weekend, while Paddington in Peru is expected to generate more than $15 million. Released in 2015, the first Paddington film grossed around $260 million worldwide, while the second film made around $240 million globally in 2018. Both of those films were directed by Paul King, who vacated the director's chair this time around for Dougal Wilson.

'Paddington in Peru' Has Been Critically Acclaimed