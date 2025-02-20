After earning more than $100 million from international markets while premiering back in November, Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the Paddington franchise, made its highly-anticipated theatrical debut in the U.S. at the same time as Captain America: Brave New World. Despite facing off against the biggest blockbuster of the year thus far, Paddington 3 earned $12.7 million over the weekend to take the #2 spot, and the heartfelt comedy followed that up with another $3.2 million on Monday, February 17 to reach $15 million at the domestic box office in only a few days. At the time of writing, Paddington in Peru sits at $16 million domestically and $115 million internationally for a global cumulative haul of $131 million.

Paddington in Peru is one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the international box office, even earning more than Red One, the Christmas action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, and The Fall Guy, the stunt homage action epic starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. With the domestic earnings from this year factored in, Paddington 3 is also one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies of 2024 globally, with its $131 million total landing it just outside the top 40, ahead of Transformers One, the animated Transformers movie starring Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, but behind Smile 2, the horror thriller featuring Naomi Scott and Lukas Gage. Paddington in Peru finished in second at the box office during its debut, but it will also have to contend with new arrivals like Cleaner (Daisy Ridley) and The Monkey (Theo James) during its second weekend.

How Much Has the ‘Paddington’ Franchise Earned Globally?

Since the first installment premiered more than 10 years ago in 2015, the Paddington movies have been much bigger international hits than they have in the U.S., but that still hasn’t stopped each one from becoming a major financial success. The first Paddington grossed $250 million globally on a $55 million budget, meaning it nearly earned 5x its reported cost and pocketed over $100 million in profit. Reportedly produced for $40 million, even less than the original, Paddington 2 added another $240 million to the franchise total and was a major success, but only time will tell if the threequel will reach the same heights as the original.

