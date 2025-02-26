Last November, the third installment in the beloved franchise of Paddington movies made its way onto UK screens, earning wide praise from the millions who bought tickets. However, it would be another three months before US fans would get their hands on the threequel, with February 14, 2025, marking Paddington in Peru's official US debut. Ever since, the movie has proven once again that the love for this adorable marmalade sandwich-eating bear is going nowhere anytime soon, with the film regularly finishing near the top of the box office rankings and hitting several important financial targets.

After the most recent box office weekend in which Paddington in Peru took home another $6.5 million domestically, the threequel officially surpassed the $150 million mark worldwide, as well as hitting the $25 million mark domestically. Considering the movie's strong competition from the likes of Captain America: Brave New World and the all-conquering Dog Man, this steady start to life in US theaters will be sure to put smiles on the faces of executives.

Considering the movie was made for a reported $90 million, this latest milestone will reassure many that Paddington in Peru will hit the all-important target of $180 million, with this figure denoting a doubling of investment from production companies. Paddington's trip to discover his roots isn't just a financial hit, with critics and audiences alike gushing over the threequel with a similar verve that the first two installments received. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received a "certified fresh" critical rating of 93%, with an audience score of 91%, suggesting the praise is universally agreed upon.

Can 'Paddington in Peru' Outperform its Franchise Predecessors?