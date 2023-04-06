Get your blue raincoats and jars of marmalade ready, because the beloved Paddington franchise is set to return with a third installment, and it's bound to be a sentimental one given the official title: Paddington In Peru.

What typically comes to mind when you think of the most celebrated titles in film history? The revolutionary mob drama The Godfather (1972)? The influential Japanese epic Seven Samurai (1954)? Maybe it's even the delightful musical comedy Singin' in the Rain (1952)? There are hundreds upon hundreds of other films that could enter the conversation, but in the world of more modern filmography, there are two films in particular that have become world-renowned for their feel-good tone, excellent filmmaking, and superb comedic timing. The first of these films is Paddington (2014), a delightful sleeper hit based on the beloved children's book series. There, audiences met a new version of the young bear, who is so much more than a cute little mammal in a coat and hat. His heritage as a Peruvian bear is unique, as he has the ability to think and speak as humans do (not to mention a predisposition for orange marmalade). Paddington (Ben Whishaw) lives a happy life in Peru with his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) and Uncle Pastuzo (Michael Gambon), but when tragedy strikes, Paddington's Aunt instructs her nephew to go to Britain to find a safe new home. It proves easier said than done, but eventually, Paddington finds a new home with the Browns, who take the bear in as one of their own and protect him from an insane taxidermist.

The first film was a massive success, garnering critical acclaim and rock-solid box office numbers, but that proved only to be the beginning. That's because the film's sequel, Paddington 2 (2017), became a viral sensation following its release, quickly gaining the extremely rare achievement of a one hundred percent score on Rotten Tomatoes (before one critic tarnished the perfect score). Still, a consistent score of ninety-nine percent is nothing to scoff at, and everyone who saw the acclaimed film instantly fell in love with Paddington's quest to get his Aunt Lucy the perfect birthday present.

After the second film, fans of the series have been craving a third film more than the protagonist bear craves marmalade. Despite a disappointing update from Ben Whishaw saying that production was still a ways off, those fears seem to finally be put to rest with the announcement of Paddington In Peru. To find out more about the highly anticipated threequel's cast, plot, filming details, and more, here is everything we know so far about Paddington In Peru.

When and Where Is Paddington In Peru Going to Be Released?

Due to the massively positive critical reception and box office success, it's more than likely that Paddington In Peru will be making its big debut in movie theaters, even though no official release plans have been made known at this time. Should the third Paddington film instead opt for a streaming premiere, then it's likely we'll see the film come to HBO Max given that the franchise is distributed by Warner Bros. in the US. We'll have to wait a little bit longer to find out when exactly we'll see Paddington and the Brown family take a vacation to South America, as Paddington In Peru does not have a hard release date at this time either. We do however have some information about the production schedule.

When Does Paddington In Peru Begin Filming?

While we may not have a hard release plan or a release date at this time, we do know when filming is set to start. Following the film's initial announcement, it's been reported that principal photography on Paddington In Peru will officially begin on July 24, 2023, priming the upcoming film for a release either in the 2023 Holiday season or sometime in Early- to Mid-2024.

Is There a Trailer for Paddington In Peru?

At the time of this writing, Paddington In Peru has only been just announced, with filming set to get underway later this Summer. Because of that, we don't have any footage to share with fans of the well-dressed bear yet, and likely won't until closer to the year's end. However, you came here for Paddington and Paddington we shall deliver so here's the trailer for Paddington 2, just to get you in the mood for the upcoming threequel:

Who's Making Paddington in Peru?

The first and second Paddington films were directed by Paul King, and while he won't be directing this time around, he'll still be attached to Paddington In Peru as a writer and producer. Directing duties this time around will be taken over by Dougal Wilson, who will be making their directorial debut with the upcoming project. Paul King is also joined by a stacked writing team with Mark Burton (Shaun the Sheep Movie), Simon Farnaby (The Phantom of the Open), Jon Foster (The Adventures of Paddington), and James Lamont (The Amazing World of Gumball).

So What's the Plot of Paddington In Peru?

Plot details on Paddington In Peru are being kept under wraps at this time, but the title itself gives away quite a few hints as to what the sequel will entail. As mentioned above, Peru is Paddington's country of origin and was the place where he grew up with his Aunt and Uncle. Aunt Lucy and Uncle Pastuzo aren't Paddington's biological aunt and uncle, however. As we see in Paddington 2, the pair saved Paddington from a running river and took him in. That was long before Paddington met the Brown family and came into their care, but now it seems that the bear hopes to return home. The reason for his return could be pretty much anything, but it's very possible that Paddington wishes to find either his biological parents or his long-lost uncle.

Who's In the Cast of Paddington In Peru?

We're still awaiting official casting news, but it's expected that much of the returning cast from the previous films will return. Namely, this includes Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) as Paddington, Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as Henry Brown, and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) as Mary Brown. It's also likely that the villain this time around will also be played by an A-list star, following in the footsteps of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Here's some wishful thinking: Florence Pugh has previously expressed interest in joining the franchise. Could we possibly see her and Paddington making sandwiches together in Peru? We can't rule it out just yet!

Are the First Two Paddington Films Available to Stream Online?

To see the first Paddington movie via streaming, all you'll need is a Netflix subscription, as that's where it's currently available. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Paddington 2, but the acclaimed sequel is available to rent on VOD. If you'd like to see even more Paddington content outside the films, you can also check out The Adventures of Paddington (2019-) on Paramount+ and FuboTV.