Family films have consistently delivered strong results at the box office in the post-pandemic era, even as other genres, such as horror, have struggled. The latest example of a hit aimed directly at families is Paddington in Peru, and the movie hasn't even opened in domestic theaters yet. The third installment in the massively acclaimed franchise has passed a coveted milestone at the global box office, a week ahead of its stateside debut. It's still the lowest-grossing installment of the popular trilogy, based on the children's books by Michael Bond, but it's well on its way to blockbuster success.

This weekend, Paddington in Peru passed the $100 million milestone at the international box office. It made around $7.5 million last week, and its actual haul now stands at $104 million, of which over $45 million has come from the United Kingdom. Paddington in Peru was produced on a reported budget of around $90 million, making it the most expensive installment of the series. By comparison, the first Paddington movie made $260 million a decade ago; of this total, over $75 million came from domestic theaters. The film was produced on a reported budget of $55 million. Paddington 2 was released in 2018; the movie made $240 million worldwide and around $40 million domestically, against a reported budget of over $40 million.

Both the first and second Paddington films are among the best-reviewed blockbusters of all time. The first Paddington holds a 97% "fresh" score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, while Paddington 2 has an even better 99% rating. By comparison, Paddington in Peru currently holds a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is directed by Dougal Wilson, who takes over from the first two films' Paul King. King shifted focus to directing Wonka, which made over $600 million globally and will likely spawn a sequel.

The Paddington Movies Appeal to Both Kids and Adults