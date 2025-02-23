Despite strong competition from holdover hits and new releases, Paddington in Peru is holding its ground at the box office. The film was rolled out internationally in the weeks leading up to its domestic debut last week, but the strategy appears to have paid off. Paddington in Peru has emerged as a massive hit in the United Kingdom, grossing around $50 million, but it is also doing rather well in North America. This weekend, the film passed a major global milestone, despite competition from Dog Man and Ne Zha 2.

The movie has also had to contend with holdover hits such as Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Moana 2. With over $25 million domestically and another $125 million from overseas markets, Paddington in Peru has generated a cumulative global haul of $150 million so far. The film was produced on a reported budget of around $90 million, which makes it the most expensive installment of the trilogy. But the series has earned the right to expand, considering how well the two previous installments did, both critically and commercially. Combined, the three Paddington films have now generated nearly $800 million worldwide.

Released in 2014, the first Paddington movie has grossed over $300 million worldwide, including re-release revenue. The movie was produced on a reported budget of around $50 million. Paddington 2 was released in 2017; the movie made around $280 million globally, against a reported budget of $40 million. Both films were directed by Paul King, who didn't return to helm the third installment, opting to launch the Wonka franchise, instead. Paddington in Peru was directed by the debutante Dougal Wilson, who appears to have successfully filled King's big shoes.

All Three 'Paddington' Movies Hold "Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes Scores