Even though Universal appeared to lack faith in the Bridget Jones franchise's domestic box office potential, choosing to release Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy on Peacock, fellow British cultural icon Paddington Bear seems to have struck a chord among stateside audiences. Paddington in Peru, the third theatrical film to feature the character, retained a spot in the top five list this weekend, even as it faced competition in the form of Mufasa: The Lion King, Dog Man, and the underdog Ne Zha 2. Globally, Paddington in Peru remains the lowest-grossing installment of the hit franchise, which has grossed a cumulative total of nearly $800 million.

With $31 million domestically and another $133 million from overseas markets, Paddington in Peru has now grossed a cumulative total of $164 million worldwide. The majority of this total, nearly $50 million in fact, has come from the United Kingdom. Paddington in Peru debuted in the U.K. back in November and was initially supposed to land stateside in January but was pushed to February. While the Paddington trilogy has its fans in North America, the box office revenue of these films appears to be on the decline.

By comparison, the first Paddington movie made over $75 million domestically and nearly $320 million worldwide, including re-release revenue. Paddington 2 made over $40 million domestically and more than $280 million worldwide. Both the first and second films were directed by Paul King, who didn't return to direct the third installment, handing over the reins to debutante Dougal Wilson instead. Wilson was in charge of the biggest budget in the franchise's history. Paddington 3 cost a reported $90 million to produce, whereas the first and second films cost $55 million and $40 million, respectively.

Each Paddington Movie Has a "Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes Score