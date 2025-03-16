Come to think of it, it’s been nearly half a year since Paddington in Peru first debuted in the United Kingdom in November 2024. The movie made a killing at the U.K. box office before it was launched domestically and in other international territories this year. Since then, Paddington 3 has emerged as a major box office hit, in addition to having pushed the acclaimed franchise towards a massive global box office haul. That being said, it remains the lowest-grossing installment of the trilogy, as it makes one last push towards the $200 million mark at the global box office — this is a milestone that both its predecessors were able to surpass with relative ease.

With $41 million domestically, Paddington 3 has overtaken the $40 million lifetime domestic haul of Paddington 2. The movie has grossed an additional $142 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $183 million so far. By comparison, Paddington 2 concluded its run with over $280 million worldwide, while the first Paddington film, released over a decade ago, made more than $315 million globally. In total, the three Paddington movies have grossed nearly $800 million worldwide.

Each of them has also been critically acclaimed. The first Paddington, directed by Paul King, holds a “fresh” 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Also directed by King, Paddington 2 is often regarded as one of the finest sequels of all time, and holds a near-perfect 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes. King handed over the reins of Paddington 3 to debutante director Dougal Wilson, who delivered an admirably high 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Fourth 'Paddington' Film Is in the Works