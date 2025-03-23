Just a few days before it’s made available on Netflix in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Paddington in Peru is chasing down what could be its final global box office milestone. Whether it achieves this target remains to be seen, but it’ll make all the difference in the film being perceived as a hit. Paddington 3 was released in the U.K. back in November, which means that its theatrical run is closing in on the six-month mark. The movie debuted domestically around a month ago, and has now emerged as the franchise’s second-biggest stateside hit.

However, it’s still trailing both its predecessors globally. Paddington 3 has grossed just under $45 million domestically and another $146 million in overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $190 million. Both previous movies were easily able to pass the $200 million mark worldwide, with the original Paddington film eventually earning over $280 million worldwide over a decade ago. Paddington 2 grossed more than $260 million globally, and earned incredible reviews to boot. It holds a near-perfect 99% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and is often regarded as one of the finest sequels ever made.

But after spearheading the first two films to critical and commercial success, director Paul King stepped away to helm Wonka, for Warner Bros. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Wonka earned more than $600 million at the worldwide box office, cementing King as one of the foremost hit-makers of his generation. Paddington 3, however, was directed by the debutante Michael Morris. He had big shoes to fill, and was provided with a reported budget of $90 million — the biggest-ever for one of these movies. By comparison, the first and second films cost around $50 million to produce.

The 'Paddington' Trilogy Is Knocking Down Box Office Milestones