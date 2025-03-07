Even though Universal decided not to release Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in domestic theaters, presumably because the franchise wouldn't have many takers in theaters, Sony didn't seem to mind debuting Paddington in Peru on the big screen. Both characters are regarded as cultural icons in the United Kingdom, and, admittedly, that's where the majority of their revenue comes from. But Paddington in Peru hasn't exactly tanked in domestic theaters; in fact, its sturdy performance has helped the film approach a major global box office milestone.

With $32 million in the bank so far, Paddington in Peru is still retaining spots in the domestic top five, despite facing direct competition in the form of Dog Man, Ne Zha 2, and the holdover hit Mufasa: The Lion King. Including the $132 million that it has made in overseas markets, Paddington in Peru's cumulative global haul now stands at an excellent $165 million. It's still the lowest-grossing installment of the franchise, which has generated over $750 million worldwide since its inception over a decade ago. The first two films were directed by Paul King, who handed over the reins for Paddington in Peru to debutante Dougal Wilson.

Like its predecessors, Paddington in Peru opened to critical acclaim. It holds a "fresh" 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. While this is a spectacular result, it's lower than the 96% and 99% scores of Paddington and Paddington 2, respectively. That being said, Paddington in Peru is the most expensive movie of the lot, having been produced on a reported budget of $90 million. By comparison, the first film cost over $50 million, while the second came with a $40 million price tag.

